Sonoma County Animal Services is recommending that the District Attorney’s Office file felony animal abuse charges against the owner of a property along Petaluma Hill Road where the recent death of a horse horrified neighbors.

The DA’s office received Animal Services’ report Tuesday, according to Assistant District Attorney Brian Staebell. The property owner is named in that report as Lorenzo Salcedo Martinez.

“Animal Services has received correspondence with members of the community who were upset about what happened to the horse, and we share their hope that the legal system will provide justice in this case,” a county representative said in a statement that was reviewed by Animal Services Director Brian Whipple and Tina Rivera, who oversees that agency as Director of Health Services.

It will come as welcome news to many people who live in the vicinity of the property, at Petaluma Hill Road and Hopi Trail.

But it may do little to assuage their frustration at what they perceive as inaction by Animal Services as a shepherd-mix dog repeatedly harassed and chased a horse in the pasture there, day after day for as long as a year.

On July 10, the dog took the emaciated horse to the ground and savagely attacked it. A veterinarian wound up euthanizing the horse.

The dog was recently euthanized as well, according to a county spokesperson.

The incident has sparked a discussion of Animal Services’ overall mission, and whether it is fulfilling its duties. It has also brought to light what appears to be a significant staffing shortage at the agency.

The Press Democrat’s original story on the horse’s death, published July 26, also has elicited a response from other people who witnessed the violent interaction of the horse and dog — and from two women who cite a similarly disturbing situation that recently played out on Roblar Road.

Sonoma County Animal Services, which falls under the massive umbrella of the Department of Health Services, provides animal control for all unincorporated areas of the county, as well as the City of Santa Rosa.

Its responsibilities include pet adoptions, spay/neuter efforts, dog licensing, rabies control, microchipping, medical care for stray and abandoned animals, emergency boarding, pet reunification — and animal cruelty and neglect investigations, such as the one involving Martinez Salcedo.

The department’s budget is $7.2 million, and it has 31 job positions allotted in 2023-24. Many of those positions are administrative or at the county animal shelter. Whipple, the Animal Services director, told The Press Democrat two weeks ago that he had only five field officers to serve the entire county.

The county spokesperson said there are now six officers, though one is a recent hire and must train for a few months before working in the field.

Those numbers make it hard for the agency to respond to every call.

“Understaffing is certainly a problem in Animal Services,” said Sonoma County Board of Supervisors Chair Chris Coursey, whose district includes Salcedo’s property. “It is in a number of our departments right now, from the jail to our crisis stabilization unit. It seems like all of the helping professions, from teachers to nurses to cops, are having a hard time with recruitment right now. It causes stresses everywhere.”

Coursey remains supportive of Whipple and Animal Services. He notes that people who go into that sort of work usually do it because they care about animal welfare.

“I think Animal Services does hard work every day that usually doesn’t get noticed, and usually not appreciated,” Coursey said. “This highlights some of the difficulties they face. Also, that the whole community needs to keep our eyes out for issues like this. I hope this never happens again.”

But the people most upset about recent incidents insist they were more the result of Animal Services’ lack of will than its lack of manpower. Field officers visited Salcedo’s property several times, but representatives consistently told neighbors they had little legal recourse because, in effect, it was Salcedo’s property, Salcedo’s horse and Salcedo’s dog.

That view, according to Whipple, was based in part on advice his agency received from the District Attorney’s Office.

But Staebell, the assistant DA, called Whipple’s statement inaccurate.

“We don’t provide legal advice to law enforcement agencies on whether or not they should take action on matters,” Staebell said. “They have different standards of proof, and different remedies at their disposal to address problems in the community. Our standard of proof is whether we can prove criminal charges unanimously to a jury beyond a reasonable doubt.