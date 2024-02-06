Sonoma County announces Tuesday’s storm-related school closures

Sonoma County Office of Education officials announced continued school closures set for Tuesday in the wake of ongoing power outages and damages caused by this weekend’s storm.

The affected districts or schools are:

– Dunham School District (power outage);

– Fort Ross Elementary (damage to school from storm, access issues caused by storm, power outage);

– Harmony Union School District (power outage);

– Kashia School District (power outage and other storm-related issues);

– Twin Hills School District has closed Apple Blossom School, Orchard View School, and Twin Hills Charter Middle School (power outage).

According to SCOE, school districts and independent charters make their own decisions on whether to close and sometimes alert families before SCOE can issue a public notice. If a district is messaging school families about a closure, assume the district's information is correct.