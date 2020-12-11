Sonoma County announces stay-home order

Sonoma County is soon heading into what will be the area’s most stringent shutdown since March, in a bid to tamp down on surging coronavirus cases.

The county’s public health officials announced Thursday that the new order will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, mirroring neighboring Bay Area counties choosing to preemptively shut down in accordance with new regional guidelines.

The order, which will stay in place until Jan. 9, 2021, directs residents to stay at home with the exception of essential activities such as work, shopping or medical appointments.

All sectors other than retail and essential operations must close, according to a county press release published Thursday, although outdoor recreation will still be allowed.

“Although Sonoma County has fared better until now than other parts of the state in terms of demand on our hospitals, we have been seeing an alarming increase in cases and hospitalizations in recent days, and this is putting increased strain on our medical resources,” Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said in the press release. “Given that...we have to take action now.”

The local order adopts the same restrictions contained within the state’s recently-announced regional stay-at-home guidelines, joining similar lockdowns in six other Bay Area counties, along with the city of Berkeley.

According to the press release, retail operations will be allowed to continue at 20% capacity, and stand-along grocery stores will remain open at 35% capacity.

Restaurants will be able to offer only take-out, pick up, or delivery.

Across Sonoma County, including Petaluma, indoor and outdoor operations must cease for the following:

– Hair salons and barbershops

– Personal care services

– Movie theaters (except for drive-in theaters)

– Wineries, bars, breweries and distilleries (except for operations related to production, manufacturing, distribution and retail sales for off-site consumption)

– Family entertainment centers

– Museums, zoos, and aquariums

– Live audience sports

– Amusement parks

Additionally, schools that have received waivers will be allowed to continue operation, and outdoor services are still allowed at places of worship.

The city’s hotels, vacation rentals and other lodgings will only be allowed to accommodate essential workers, and overnight campgrounds must close.

Sonoma County cases have doubled in recent days, Mase said in the release, now averaging nearly 25 cases per 100,000. The 14-day average now stands at 343 cases per 10,000, the highest point in the pandemic thus far. Additionally, Mase noted that the county’s testing positivity rate is at 6.6%, with hospitalizations nearing the highest recorded since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We also are seeing a wider geographic spread of infection,” Mase said, adding that much of these increases are due to the surge in cases across the nation, as well as due to large local gatherings during recent holidays.

This order comes a week after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the adoption of a regional stay-home order, affecting areas where ICU bed availability drops below 15%.

The ICU capacity for the Bay Area has declined from 25.7% at the start of the week to 17.8% Thursday, according to the county. Sonoma County’s announcement to preemptively enforce the stay-home order before reaching the 15% threshold follows similar decisions by other Bay Area counties.

More detailed information about the new restrictions are available here, and on the Sonoma County website at socoemergency.org.

Specifics about which activities are restricted are available at covid19.ca.gov.

This is a developing story, check back later for updates.

