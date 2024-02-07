Sonoma County announces Wednesday’s storm-related school closures

Sonoma County Office of Education officials announced continued school closures set for Wednesday in the wake of ongoing power outages and damages caused by this weekend’s storm.

As of 7 a.m. the affected districts or schools are:

– Dunham School District (power outage and hazardous conditions related to the storm);

– Harmony Union School District (power outage);

– Horicon School District;

– Kashia School District (power outage and other storm-related issues);

– Oak Grove Union School District has closed Oak Grove Elementary School (broken water valve, no runnng water).

According to SCOE, school districts and independent charters make their own decisions on whether to close and sometimes alert families before SCOE can issue a public notice. If a district is messaging school families about a closure, assume the district's information is correct.

