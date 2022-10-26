Sonoma County has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a lower-court ruling in an effort to resolve a 7-year-old lawsuit accusing a county sheriff’s deputy of excessive force.

The petition is the latest step in the highly publicized case of Gabrielle Lemos, a Petaluma High School graduate, who alleges a sheriff’s deputy acted improperly when he tackled her to the ground during her June 2015 arrest outside her home.

Her federal civil rights lawsuit, filed in November 2015, names the county, then-Sheriff Steve Freitas and Deputy Marcus Holton.

Lemos civil rights lawsuit.pdf

The case stalled, however, after the county contested whether someone convicted of a crime can sue law enforcement for use of force during the same incident. A Sonoma County jury in 2016 found Lemos and her mother, Michelle, who was also involved in the incident, each guilty of a single misdemeanor count of interfering with an officer.

The county has petitioned the nation’s high court to review the case in the hopes it will overturn a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision that Holton’s actions could be examined separately from Lemos’ conviction, allowing her suit to move forward.

If the Supreme Court does take up the case, the outcome could have wide implications in similar civil rights suits involving alleged police brutality.

“It will lead to a clear standard to articulate when these kinds of cases are barred,” said Timothy Coates, the county’s outside attorney in the case. “They rarely take a case just to create a rule for that case. They do it to clarify the law for a lot of cases and I think that's really the most significant aspect.”

The county’s case hinges on Heck v. Humphrey, a 1994 case that established an individual cannot sue law enforcement without undermining the individual’s criminal conviction stemming from the same incident.

If the court does not take on the case, it will default to the appellate court decision allowing Lemos to move forward with her suit.

“Justice delayed is justice denied,” said Izaak Schwaiger, Lemos’ attorney. “That's absolutely true. And while the jury decided that not everything that Gabbi did out there was acceptable, a jury has never had to look at whether everything the deputy did was acceptable.”

The Lemos case made headlines after the then-18-year-old suffered two black eyes and facial bruising during her June 14 arrest outside her family’s Liberty Road home.

Holton, who was on routine patrol, stopped for what he believed was a domestic violence incident, described as an argument involving people in and around a truck parked in the middle of the street.

The encounter between Holton and Lemos escalated as she stood between Holton and another woman ― Lemos’ sister ― according to the deputy’s body camera footage of the incident and court testimony.

Holton, a 21-year veteran in the department at the time, testified he then turned his focus on Lemos, ordering her to turn around so he could put handcuffs on her. But she moved behind her mother and another sister, preventing him from getting near her. Holton said the three women shielded her and yelled at him as he tried to calm them and explain why he was there.

At one point, Michelle Lemos told Gabbi Lemos to go into the house, Holton said. As she walked by him, he grabbed one of her hands and she struggled to get away, he said.

That’s when Holton put an arm around her neck and tackled her to the ground.

As the deputy, described as 5-foot-10 and 215 pounds, sat on the teen’s back, the mother grabbed him by the collar and kicked him, landing blows on his face and shoulder, he said.

“I was trying to do two things at once,” Holton testified. “I was trying to arrest Gabrielle and protect myself from assault.”

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/9tf2p5rRHAY">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Lemos and her mother were sentenced in September 2016 to 30 days in jail.

The lawsuit alleges Horton’s actions violated Lemos’ rights and caused her “pain, fear, anxiety and humiliation.” It also accuses the Sheriff’s Office of “deliberate indifference” in the face of deputies’ excessive force.

The suit seeks unspecified general, economic and punitive damages.

The Supreme Court’s decision whether or not to review the case could happen as soon as Nov. 10 when justices are scheduled for a private conference.

If they do, the decision would be public the following Monday, though this is not always the case, according to Sheridan Watson, a public information officer for the Supreme Court.

The U.S. Supreme Court accepts 100 to 150 cases of the 7,000 cases it’s asked to review each year, according to the court’s website.

Coates, the county’s attorney, acknowledged “the odds are never good,” but feels the county has a good chance if the court does accept its case.

You can reach Staff Writer Emma Murphy at 707-521-5228 or emma.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MurphReports. You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.