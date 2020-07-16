Sonoma County approaches 2,000 coronavirus cases, as outbreak accelerates

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here .

Track coronavirus cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here .

Sonoma County is on the cusp of 2,000 COVID-19 cases, just three weeks after hitting 1,000 — an acceleration of coronavirus transmission reflecting the rapidly intensifying nature of the outbreak here and around California, as well as large swaths of the nation.

Where it once took nearly four months to reach the millenary mark, the new infections lately are mounting by the day, with the next 1,000 likely to be recorded in the county by early August at the current pace.

Dr. Sundari Mase, the county health officer, said Wednesday that even with a drastic rollback this week on the variety of businesses allowed to operate in the county — a targeted effort to slow the infection rate both here and statewide — it will likely take up to a month for shifting behavior to affect case numbers.

On Wednesday, 38 fresh cases were reported, boosting the tally so far for the week to 276. The county has had 16 COVID-related deaths, 11 of them since June 28.

In addition to indoor dining and drinking establishments, entertainment centers, movie theaters, museums and card rooms that were closed as a result of Sonoma County’s placement Monday on the state’s watchlist, due to high rates of virus transmission and hospitalizations, Gov. Gavin Newsom later expanded those closures statewide. He ordered the counties on that list, now up to to 32, to shut gyms, hair and nail salons, places of worship and shopping malls.

“I suspect that we’ll start seeing an impact, maybe even in terms of a downtrending of numbers of cases, in about another three to four weeks after we’ve closed down some of these areas the governor has mandated that we close down,” Mase said, “and then we can start looking I think over the next … few weeks’ worth of data to see if there are any particular areas that we’re more concerned about here in Sonoma that are not already covered by the governor’s order.”

A continuing problem Mase has cited with increasing frequency is large social gatherings of more than the 12 people allowed under the current public health order, often with people eschewing face coverings or social distancing, contributing to the growing number of COVID-19 infections in recent months.

She said that’s one area not addressed by the governor’s new order, but since those gatherings “already are not supposed to happen, but we’re seeing those happen and those are associated with outbreaks.”

It’s unclear to what extent such gatherings might be addressed during discussions next week by the county Board of Supervisors, which agreed a week ago to consider some type of expanded authority for civil enforcement of pandemic emergency provisions outside of what law enforcement officers are empowered now to do.

Napa County supervisors on Tuesday, for instance, unanimously approved an urgency ordinance granting sweeping new authority to county, city and town law enforcement officers and employees, including health and human service personnel, code compliance officers and environmental health staff, to issue administrative citations for violations of the county public health order.

Violations may include unlawful gatherings, failure to wear a face covering in public, when required, or operating a business unlawfully — by not requiring customers to wear masks, for instance, county spokeswoman Elizabeth Scott said.

Fines for commercial activity violations may run as high as $5,000 and for noncommercial as high as $500, according to the ordinance.

Mendocino County supervisors, meanwhile, approved an ordinance last week allowing designated county personnel to cite residents for failure to wear a facial covering, with fines of $100, $200 and $500, for first, second and third offenses, respectively.

Sonoma County Supervisor Chairwoman Susan Gorin said Wednesday it was clear what options county staff might bring to local supervisors to discuss July 23.

Mase said she thinks additional measures “would be helpful” and that she also would welcome having local law enforcement agencies “step up” enforcement of the public health order.

Sonoma County’s COVID-19 case rate, a key measure of how much coronavirus transmission is in the community, was at 152 per 100,000 residents on Wednesday, almost four times the rate around Memorial Day that prompted Mase to hit the brakes on business sector reopenings.

Then it was a highly controversial move by the county health officer that drew public criticism and led, in part, to a decision by county Sheriff Mark Essick to temporarily refuse to enforce the local COVID-19 public health directive.

At the time, the trigger Mase used for pausing restarting economic activities was 30 virus cases per 100,000 people. Sonoma County had 41.

The new statewide threshold is 100 cases per 100,000, one of several metrics used to decide which counties are struggling most with virus outbreaks and so land on the state’s watchlist for monitoring and targeted business shutdowns for at least three weeks.

Mase said she would be consulting with state health officials on Thursday to see if there are additional tactics they think could help to reduce cases.

Also on Wednesday, Mase announced the county’s hiring of a deputy health officer, Dr. Kismet Baldwin, former San Joaquin County health officer from 2018 to 2019.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.