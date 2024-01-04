Across Sonoma County, K-12 students are discovering their passions in the arts, through music, dance, drama and more. At the front of the classroom, teachers encourage creative expression, provide mentorship and broaden their students’ understanding of arts culture.

For the first time ever, two local organizations have created an Arts Educator of the Year Award to recognize those teachers.

The Luther Burbank Center for the Arts has partnered with Creative Sonoma, a county agency that promotes funding for local arts programs and educators.

“We serve 50,000 students a year through 26 programs, but at the same time, our reach only extends so far,” said Ashleigh Worley, the director of Education and Community Engagement at the Luther Burbank Center. “We did not want the reach of this award to be limited by those in our circle. We want it to be as equitable and open as possible.”

Debbie Yarrow, an arts education manager at Creative Sonoma, said it was an easy “yes” when it came to getting involved.

“I'm super excited about this award because I think it expands and really elevates our recognition for education, specifically in the arts,” she said. “We’re trying to make sure all folks hear about this. And we're really excited to see those nominations coming in.”

Yarrow’s team is in charge of sorting through the community’s nominations, which can also be submitted by the educators themselves. Deadline is Jan. 12. Once finalists are selected by a panel of three out-of-county arts leaders, the educator of the year will be announced in late February.

Choosing panelists who are not from Sonoma County will ensure the process is fair, Yarrow said. The panelist will include at least one longtime credentialed teacher, and one artist in residence, which describes non-credentialed teachers who bring their specialized skill set to teach students.

“We will certainly include diversity within that panel, so we have representation of various communities,” Yarrow said.

The award recipient will receive a $500 honorarium and a $500 gift card to a local arts store for classroom supplies. They’ll also be honored at a Sonoma County Arts Education Alliance event this spring.

Daniels Chapel of Roses, a Santa Rosa funeral home, is the award’s financial sponsor.

While the Sonoma County Office of Education recognizes one teacher a year, the applicants come from all areas of teaching. Last year’s teacher of the year was Meaghan King, a special-education teacher in the Santa Rosa City Schools district.

This arts-specific award will help recognize a unique subset of the county’s educators, Worley said.

“You can love your math teacher and appreciate your English teacher, but nothing really opens you up and gives you a different perspective of the world like arts,” said Worley, who taught middle and high school English and drama before working with the Luther Burbank Center.

“Our art teachers have this huge opportunity and responsibility to help us shape and mold the next generation and any opportunity we can to uplift them and celebrate the work they do is one we want to take,” she said.

Yarrow said the award couldn’t have come at a better time, given the lack of arts programs across the state, and nearly $10 million in incoming Proposition 28 funding to support the creation of new programs and the addition of more teachers across the county’s 40 school districts.

“We will need so many more teachers coming into the system, and at the same time, this award acknowledges those who have served students for years and have grown and become experts in their field,” she said. “They’ve given back to students and helped them see themselves in a different way.”

Nominations can be submitted directly through the Luther Burbank Center website, and the application portal will close Jan. 12.