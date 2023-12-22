Sonoma County awarded nearly $2 million in housing vouchers for family and youth

Federal authorities have awarded Sonoma County $1.8 million in new family unification housing vouchers.

The 53 new vouchers are in addition to 117 already earmarked for the county and currently in use.

The vouchers are issued by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Family Unification Program.

“Keeping young people from becoming homeless, keeping families housed and together, that is how we progress toward our goal to end homelessness,” Chris Coursey, chairperson of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, said in a Thursday news release.

“These additional vouchers will provide stability to families and youth in our county,” Coursey said. “Vouchers have and will continue to be an essential resource in our ongoing efforts to provide stability to some of our most vulnerable populations.”

Sonoma County was awarded the second-highest dollar amount and the third most vouchers among housing authorities that received awards, county officials said.

In Sonoma County, the family reunification program is a joint effort of the county’s Housing Authority and its Department of Human Services’ family, youth and children services division.

How it works is that the human services department refers to the housing authority youth with a history of being in foster care and who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, and families whose lack of adequate housing is the main reason their children are still in foster care.

Under the program’s guidelines, youth must be between 18 and 24 years old and have left or be in the process of leaving foster care within the next 90 days.

Family vouchers do not have a time limit once a family finds housing. Youth vouchers are limited to three years and require recipients to be provided with supportive services ― including money management, job training, educational counseling, and proper nutrition and meal preparation ― throughout the voucher’s duration.

