Sonoma County leaders are moving forward with plans to make changes to the emergency managed homeless camp on the county’s government campus and the shelter at Los Guilicos Village near Oakmont.

On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the multimillion dollar plan.

It authorizes the county’s homelessness team to relocate the Administration Drive emergency shelter on the county campus to a nearby lot on Russell Avenue and change the shelter’s housing, as well as renovate dormitories at Los Guilicos Village and increase capacity at that site off Highway 12.

“It’s another step in the right direction,” said Supervisor Susan Gorin, whose district includes the Los Guilicos campus.

Operational costs for Los Guilicos and the county campus emergency site are expected to total $3.1 million for the 2023-24 fiscal year, according to the staff proposal. That is in addition to $750,000 in one-time costs for the emergency shelter’s relocation and $2.2 million in one-time costs for dormitory renovations at Los Guilicos.

The proposal, which passed with scant public comment and minimal board debate, marks the county’s latest step to provide interim housing for homeless individuals, while prioritizing the creation of more permanent housing.

The plan replaces the 90 interim beds offered at the current emergency site on the county campus with 74 interim beds at Russell Avenue and eliminates the 35 beds in trailers at the county fairgrounds and 65 interim pallet shelter beds at Los Guilicos, replacing both with 140 interim beds housed in permanent, existing buildings at the Los Guilicos campus.

In the past year local homeless officials, advocates and state leaders have emphasized the need to create more permanent housing to resolve the bottleneck of unhoused individuals stuck at interim sites with limited long-term housing options to transition to.

New Russell Avenue site

The emergency shelter, housed at the Permit Sonoma Parking lot at the corner of Administration Drive and Paulin Drive, will move to a vacant 2.46-acre lot on Russell Avenue a few blocks north on the county campus near the county jail.

The site is expected to offer 50 beds in trailers and 24 beds in tiny homes, totaling 74 interim beds.

Dave Kiff, director of the county’s homelessness services division, said he expects the site to operate for about two years.

The looming expiration of county and city of Santa Rosa permits for the current site combined with concerns voiced by neighbors living nearby and employees working at surrounding offices factored into the decision to move to Russell Avenue.

On Tuesday, the board also extended through November the contract with the site’s current contractor DEMA Consulting & Management. The county is accepting bids for the Russell Avenue contract. Bidding is set to close on Friday.

Officials opened the emergency shelter at the Permit Sonoma Parking lot at the corner of Administration Drive and Paulin Drive in March. It served as the county’s latest answer to large encampments that repeatedly popped up on the Joe Rodota Trail in Santa Rosa.

About 107 residents in total have stayed at the shelter between March and August. Of those residents, three have moved into permanent housing, county data shows.

As of Monday the emergency shelter site had 54 residents in tents, said Kiff.

Noting the small number of people who have moved into housing, Kiff said he expects to see a lot of progress in the next month with bringing more residents into the county’s coordinated care system and signed up for housing as more units, like Caritas Village in downtown Santa Rosa, become available.

Kiff said he hopes to have the Russell Avenue site open for residents before the start of rainy season, noting the currently used tents are not ideal for winter.

“The goal is before the wet winter,” Kiff said, later adding, “There’s no project that moves as planned.”

Increasing capacity at Los Guilicos

Under the newly approved plan, the county will renovate two existing dormitories previously used as part of a former juvenile detention facility that operated at the campus. The renovations are estimated to total $2.2 million.

The dormitories ‒ offering 140 total interim beds ‒ will replace the 65 pallet shelter beds currently used at the site, which opened in 2020, also as an answer to a sprawling 300-person encampment on the Joe Rodota Trail. It is managed by the nonprofit St. Vincent De Paul Sonoma County.

Kiff said the idea for the dormitories was inspired by Cal Fire’s renovation of a different dormitory building on the campus to house a fire crew.

The county’s public infrastructure team has already begun work at the site to determine the scope of renovations needed, Kiff said.

Gorin said she is “thrilled” at the prospect of renovating the dormitories.

She asked Kiff to work on a fire evacuation site on the plan in light of the area’s history with wildfires and concerns from neighbors in Oakmont.

“We’re looking at potentially more folks living on the campus and everyone at that location is worried about fire evacuation,” Gorin said. “So that will be key to living amicably.”

Editor’s note: This article has revised to reflect that DEMA Consulting & Management has the contract for the emergency shelter’s location in the Permit Sonoma parking lot. Bidding for the contract for the future Russell Avenue site closes Sept. 15.