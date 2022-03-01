Sonoma County Board of Supervisors holds public meeting on health officer Mase’s DUI-related arrests

Dr. Sundari Mase, Sonoma County’s health officer, faced empathy and support along with criticism and anger during her first public address in the nearly two weeks since revelations about her DUI-related convictions in 2021 and 2014 became public.

The reckoning came Tuesday morning just before Mase and other public health officials delivered their latest COVID-19 update to the Board of Supervisors.

During a meeting segment that lasted about 45 minutes, Mase, who appeared by video conference, was given the opportunity to address her arrests and convictions, as well as her admitted lack of transparency on the matter after it was made public.

“I want to reiterate my regret and apologize once again to the public for my actions that led to the recent news coverage,” Mase said. “I admit I made mistakes. It’s a serious lapse in judgment — I take full responsibility for those mistakes.”

“I also regret that I was not more forthcoming concerning an incident that occurred in 2014,” she added. “I had been told that this case had been legally expunged from my record, that I had completed every task that had been asked of me. But I’ve since learned that these things never completely go away, and in hindsight it would have been better if I had been upfront.”

After she spoke, about 20 citizens commented, including several who questioned whether Mase has a problem with alcohol. Mase has stated she does not.

Mase said she has done “all that is required and more” to address her offenses and that it would not happen again. She also assured supervisors and the community the incidents in no way affected her ability to do her job during the pandemic — work she said she is proud of.

Tina Rivera, who on Tuesday morning was formally appointed health services director after serving as interim director since May 2021, said Mase had requested the chance to “make a statement in light of the media coverage regarding a separate issue from our COVID-19 update.”

As Sonoma County’s chief health official, Mase, an infectious disease expert, is charged with ensuring the overall health and safety of county residents. Mase, who earned $282,450 in 2021, has issued public apologies several times in response to revelations about her arrests, first published online Feb. 18 by The Press Democrat.

She has repeatedly said she hopes to keep her job.

Mase was convicted of a misdemeanor DUI-related charge on July 23, 2021, seven months after being arrested in December 2020 in Alameda County on suspicion of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol with a prior offense.

She later pleaded no contest to a “wet reckless,” the informal description of a DUI-related plea bargain. Her previous DUI-related conviction, also a wet reckless, was in 2014 in San Diego.

Since March 2020, Mase has led the local response to the coronavirus pandemic, spearheading unprecedented public health measures aimed at safeguarding the county’s nearly half-million residents.

Those measures have drawn ire from some local residents and businesses. Critics of Mase’s policies, some of them skeptics of the COVID-19 emergency, blasted her during the meeting.

A group of critics gathered just outside the board chambers, even after supervisors had moved onto other items on the agenda. Meanwhile, a petition on Change.org calling for Mase’s termination had received 766 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.

After Mase’s comments Tuesday, supervisors took turns weighing in on Mase’s leadership and her legal troubles.

Their comments, while acknowledging the seriousness of Mase’s DUI-related offenses, were largely supportive.

Supervisors David Rabbitt and Lynda Hopkins reiterated previously stated criticisms of Mase’s lack of transparency.

Supervisor Chris Coursey had some of the strongest comments.

“There’s no excuse for driving while intoxicated,” he said, adding that doing so “isn’t a mistake, it’s a choice, and it’s always the wrong choice.”

Coursey said Mase was “lucky” she was stopped by police before something worse happened. He said Mase has accepted responsibility for her actions and that as far as he can tell “this has not affected her work. That’s my primary concern now, 14 months later.”

Board of Supervisors Chair James Gore wrapped up the board comments with his assessment, shared by a board majority, that the county would need to evaluate its internal process for reporting such off-duty incidents to responsible officials.

None of the board members knew of Mase’s 2020 arrest; she informed only her boss at the time and the county’s legal department.