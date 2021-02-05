Sonoma County campsites now open for winter stays since Bay Area stay-home order was lifted

With Sonoma County no longer under a regional stay-home order, local campsites are reopening and now available for winter stays.

Meda Freeman, spokeswoman for Sonoma County Regional Parks, said all of the agency’s five campgrounds on the Sonoma Coast reopened Monday. The county’s campground at Spring Lake in Santa Rosa, which is only available on weekends during winter months, reopened Friday.

Reservations at most campgrounds are about half-booked through May, while bookings at Doran Regional Park Campground in Bodega Bay are already 75% full.

“What we’re seeing based on current reservations is that people are camping and that the winter isn’t keeping them away from the campgrounds,” Freeman said.

Campgrounds and RV parks in the county closed to nonessential travelers on Dec. 10, when local health officials preemptively adopted the state’s Bay Area stay-home order. On Jan. 25, Gov. Gavin Newsom lifted all regional orders statewide, clearing the way for recreational camping.

Campers must continue following public health rules of masks and social distancing, and most group campsites remain closed. Although the stay-home order has ended, Sonoma County remains in the most restrictive phase of the state’s four-part reopening plan, meaning all outdoor gatherings are limited to no more than three households.

In June, after campgrounds reopened following initial coronavirus lockdowns last spring, cooped-up visitors flocked to the North Coast for outdoor summer getaways. During the second half of 2020, county-run campgrounds registered a 22% increase in reservations compared to the same time the year prior, Freeman said.

Looking forward to next summer, weekend reservations are already close to filling up, Freeman said.

State parks’ campsites in the county, meanwhile, are set to reopen Feb. 11. Campers were able to start making reservations on Friday.

Terry Bertels, local district superintendent for state parks, said all sites will be open except for the Bullfrog Pond Campground in the Austin Creek Recreation Area, which was badly damaged in the Walbridge fire in August.

State campgrounds in Mendocino County have remained open through the winter since the county never was under stay-home orders even as coronavirus cases surged. Still, Bertels said sites have stayed mostly empty.

“It seems like people are laying low and there’s not a whole lot of space being used,” he said.

The Mirabel RV Park & Campground along the Russian River remained open in December and January for essential RV travelers. Camp host Lora Meeks said business has been slow this winter, though interest picked up this month as restrictions were lifted.

“We’ve gotten a lot of calls in the last few days from people coming to the area,” Meeks said.

At Lake Sonoma, which is managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, drive-in campgrounds are available for reservations starting April 1. Boat-in sites are now available.

For those interested in cold-weather camping, Yosemite National Park will open its Upper Pines Campground at 50% capacity starting Monday, according to the National Parks Service. Reservations are required and can be booked through June 14. All other campgrounds are currently closed for the season and opening dates haven’t been determined. Backpacking is allowed in the park with a wilderness permit.

In the Tahoe National Forest, all campgrounds are closed for the season and likely will begin to reopen in May, depending on the amount of snow on the ground, Tahoe National Forest Service representative Joseph Flannery said.

