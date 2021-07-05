Subscribe

Sonoma County celebrates Fourth of July

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 4, 2021, 6:41PM
Healdsburg’s free community celebration kicked off at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, with rubber duck, tricycle and bouncy ball races, bean bag toss and other family friendly attractions.

The town’s annual parade around the plaza and live music filled out the day’s festivities.

Petaluma’s spectacular fireworks show at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds closed out the day.

