The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office would take over law enforcement in county parks under a proposal that would strip park rangers of their peace officer status, The Press Democrat has learned.

Sonoma County Regional Parks is considering changes that would also remove or modify other qualifications including their requirements for Emergency Medical Technician basic certification and 290 hours of law enforcement training.

The reasons behind the county’s proposal are shrouded in secrecy. Officials insist that a formal proposal does not yet exist, and is only a “concept.”

Multiple county officials declined to comment or say why the county is considering the change. The Sheriff’s Office declined an interview this week.

“Presently, there is not a formal proposal being prepared for consideration by the Board of Supervisors,” Regional Parks Director Bert Whitaker said in an email, declining an interview. “Any discussions would be considered a personnel issue and not something I am able to comment on at this time.”

According to a notice recently sent to three unions representing park rangers, the department is evaluating funding options that include “eliminating or redistributing” vacant positions.

In the notice to unions, Whitaker said the county “determined that our park rangers can successfully perform their duties without the need for a peace officer designation or authority.”

Labor representatives disagree.

“It totally changes for decades what the rangers have done in Sonoma County,” said Damian Evans, president of the Sonoma County Law Enforcement Association, which represents some county rangers.

Sonoma County ranger duties include public safety, collecting fees, interacting with park visitors, leading park staff and overseeing projects in addition to daily operations, according to a December report on county park rangers.

The report’s author, BSI, was hired to compare Sonoma County’s park rangers with similar agencies in the state with a particular look at job classification. The firm concluded that the peace officer classification is “consistent with similarly described agencies and statutes” in California.

Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Deputy Rob Dillion said Sheriff Eddie Engram would not be available for an in-person interview until next week and said the department now has a no phone interviews policy.

Dillion described the proposed ranger changes as a “concept” and said a formal proposal cannot be considered until county parks completes the meet and confer process with its employees.

“This process is not quick and requires time to successfully work through all of the details,” Dillion said in the email.

County spokesman Paul Gullixson also declined comment.

“Given that there is no formal proposal, the county has no comment at this time,” Gullixson said in an email.

So far, two of the three unions — SEIU 1021 and the county law enforcement association — plan to meet with county representatives in the coming weeks to negotiate.

The third union, Sonoma County Law Enforcement Managers Association, was reviewing the proposal and its potential impact, Chad McMasters, the association’s president, said Tuesday. McMasters did not return calls Thursday or Friday to confirm how the association plans to respond.

Removal of the peace officer status would affect what equipment park rangers are permitted to carry, how they can respond to a crime and the kind of training they receive, said Travis Balzarini, SEIU 1021 president.

Park rangers currently carry ballistic vests, pepper spray, a baton, hand cuffs, a radio and a flashlight, but the changes would allow rangers to carry only flashlights, a radio and possibly pepper spray, Balzarini said.

He added that removal of the peace officer status could risk placing park rangers in dangerous situations they would no longer have the training or authority to respond to, and make the rangers personally, civilly liable.

“Without that peace officer status they could be in trouble for overstepping their personal bounds,“ Balzarini said. ”There is some personal liability if they do not have that protection in place and serve somebody who becomes hostile.“

Evans, in a separate interview, said the skill set for a park ranger differs from that of a law enforcement officer, like a sheriff’s deputy.

“We are concerned, and I don’t know if this will be well received by certain members of the public,” said Evans.

This is not the first time the county has considered transferring enforcement responsibilities in county parks to the Sheriff’s Office.

Early this year the county’s struggle to keep the Joe Rodota Trail clear of homeless encampments illuminated disagreements between the Sheriff’s Office, Santa Rosa Police Department and Regional Parks over who should respond to law enforcement calls on the trail.

The Joe Rodota Trail is an 8½-mile paved path that connects Sebastopol and downtown Santa Rosa.

Regional parks had contracted a private firm to help with enforcement, but in April, the Board of Supervisors approved a new agreement moving enforcement on the county trail under the Sheriff’s Office. Before the agreement the Sheriff’s Office provided service to the trail in unincorporated Sonoma County but contended the part of the trail within Santa Rosa’s city limits should fall to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Under the April agreement, county parks committed to pay the Sheriff’s Office for related expenses including $128.8/hour for deputies’ response, a dispatch overhead rate of 7.64% to be applied to deputy time, a $3.71 per gallon fuel charge and $0.59/per mile mileage rate.

While the April agreement applied solely to the Joe Rodota Trail, these new changes being considered would apply to all county parks.

You can reach Staff Writer Emma Murphy at 707-521-5228 or emma.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MurphReports.