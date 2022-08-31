Sonoma County cooling centers set to open for holiday weekend heat wave

With the North Bay expected to bake under a heat wave during Labor Day weekend, officials have announced plans to open cooling centers throughout Sonoma County.

Everyone who enters a cooling center will be subject to a COVID-19 screening process, according to the county. All cooling centers will be set up to maintain social distancing. Masks will be required.

Here is a list of cooling centers from the County of Sonoma as of Wednesday: