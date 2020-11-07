Sonoma County coronavirus data shows improvement despite four new deaths

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here .

Track coronavirus cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here .

Sonoma County health officials have reported four more deaths among COVID-19 patients this week, all of them residents of skilled nursing or residential care facilities for the elderly, bringing the new local death toll in the pandemic to 146 people.

But even as new coronavirus infections shatter daily records across the United States and the globe, the local caseload remains relatively stable and is improving slightly as the county works to meet benchmarks that might allow less restrictions on businesses and civic life.

Sonoma County reported 1,759 active cases Friday and it remains one of 10 California counties in the most restrictive tier, based on statistics that represent “widespread” presence of the coronavirus locally.

While the county has yet to fully implement a suite of measures approved late last month to address the relatively high local case rates, particularly where disadvantaged communities are concerned, the numbers already are beginning to inch downward, bit by bit, Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer, said during a press briefing Friday.

The seven-day average of daily new cases in Sonoma County was at 10 per 100,000 people on Friday, compared to recent highs of 13.3 on Oct. 20 and 15 per 100,000 people on Oct. 7, according to county data.

The peak was 19.7 cases per 100,00 in mid-August, during a spike in cases around California that helped reshape the approach Gov. Gavin Newsom and his administration have taken with counties to confront the pandemic.

The state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, unveiled in late August, was intended to slow some of the business and social activity that had resumed ahead of the virus’s resurgence, and the restrictions are likely the reason California is now faring better than other parts of the nation, Mase said.

“I think you can say that California overall is actually doing quite well compared to other parts of the country,” she said.

But Sonoma County remains stalled in the state’s most restrictive, purple tier, where it has been for two months, preventing restaurants from reopening dining rooms, and bars and breweries from operating at all.

To move to the next level of reopening, the county must lower its average daily case rate from 10 to 7 per 100,000 people.

By comparison, the state rate currently is 11.4 per 100,000, while the national rate is 28.4, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The county already has met two other benchmarks that would otherwise place it in the less restrictive red tier. Those standards include the positivity rate — the seven-day average of COVID-19 tests that are positive, compared to all those that are performed — as well as the “health equity” metric, reflecting the positivity rate for the most disadvantaged quartile of the population.

That number needs to be between 5.3% and 8% to qualify for the red tier. It is currently 7.7%, health officials said.

The test positivity rate is 5.2%. It needs to be between 5% and 8% to qualify for the red tier.

Mase said she hoped there would be additional improvement in the case rate, as the county moves forward on new strategies specifically aimed at reducing infections in the hardest-hit communities.

They include low-income, front-line “essential” workers who often lack sick pay or work security that affords them the opportunity to stay home when they don’t feel well or to adequately isolate if they contact the virus.

County officials have developed outreach, testing and financial relief programs targeting populations with especially high infection rates. They’ve distributed close to $1,500 worth of $30 gift cards that are meant as incentives for people to get tested.

Increased testing is a key step in finding more of the positive cases and preventing unintended spread, said Paul Gullixson, the county’s communications manager. In addition, raising the testing rate among those who are not infected can reduce the positivity rate and potentially shortcut the county’s progression to the next tier, according to the county.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.