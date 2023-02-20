After a weekend of clear skies and warmer temperatures, some snowflakes could drop later this week across the North Bay’s valleys, according to the National Weather Service.

A cold front is expected to move into the region Tuesday afternoon, forcing temperatures to plummet, bringing up to ½-inch of rain, pushing wind gusts up to 55 mph and ultimately dropping snow at higher and lower elevations, said Roger Gass, meteorologist with the weather service’s office in Monterey.

Probability for snow covered peaks across the Bay Area and Central Coast increasing for mid-to-late week! For most of us who live in the lower elevations, be prepared for windy, cold and wet weather conditions from Tuesday through Friday. #CAwx #BayAreaWX #CAsnow #snow pic.twitter.com/YS1rAD6oQ4 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 19, 2023

After the cold front settles, lows will begin to steadily drop. North Bay valleys, including Santa Rosa, will see temperatures from 34 to 36 degrees Wednesday morning and in the upper 20s to lower 30s on Thursday and Friday morning.

For these three days, temperature highs will struggle to get out of the 40s in the lower elevations, which is unusual for the area, Gass said.

“This is definitely a very cold air mass that is going to linger through Friday,” he said.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for 1 p.m. Tuesday to 1 p.m. Wednesday. Winds will pick up across the North Bay, reaching a peak of 45- to 55-mph gusts Tuesday night with up to 65-mph gusts at peak elevations.

The winds will slowly diminish Wednesday, dropping to 25 to 35 mph, and eventually cease into Thursday morning, Gass said.

Our next weather system arrives Tuesday afternoon, bringing strong and gusty winds to our area.



Hold onto your hats! 🎩A wind advisory is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. Be sure to secure loose outdoor objects in preparation. #CAwx #Wind pic.twitter.com/h7X9by1Tt2 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 20, 2023

The storm system is also expected to drop about ¼- to ½-inch of rain, starting with scattered showers on the coast Tuesday afternoon and expanding Thursday morning to widespread soft rains across the rest of the North Bay.

“These type of rainfall amounts are not going to cause any flooding concerns,” he said. “Right now, the main focus is going to be on the cold temperatures and breezy conditions on Tuesday.”

This weather system is hard to forecast, though, because it has so much moisture and is so cold, Gass said.

“It is not something that the Bay Area deals with on a regular basis,” he said. “There’s still a lot of unknowns in the forecast models. Even our own expertise is limited when it comes to forecasting exactly how much snow is going to fall across the region.”

The greatest chance for snow is Thursday and Friday, Gass said, with the chance for snow accumulation at or above 3,000 feet being high. But areas as low as 1,000 to 1,500 feet could experience widespread snowfall, too.

While it is normal for many peaks in the North Bay to see snow during the winter season, it is uncommon for the snow level to drop to around 1,000 feet, Gass said. This lower level increases the possibility for flakes to drop into the valleys.

“We cannot rule out there being a few snowflakes mixed into with some of the rain showers as we head into (the last days of the) week, particularly on Thursday,” he said.

Though it will be unlikely for the valleys to see much, if any, accumulation, he added.

One of the last times Gass recalled snow reaching sea level was February 2011, when a light dusting fell on areas like Marina and Carmel Valley.

