Nolan Smith, 19, had wedged himself into an overturned Lexus about 80 feet down a ravine off Highway 1 just north of Jenner.

Crawling on his stomach and knees, the first thing he saw was a bloody hand gripping the seat. Then he saw a man, blood dripping down his face, lying on his back on the car’s ceiling.

Smith tried to calm the man and pulled him from the vehicle.

Smith’s girlfriend, Artemis Ortega-Shue, 19, waited above at the cliff’s edge. She managed to flag down a Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

While the two waited to be hoisted back up onto the highway above, the driver told Smith he had prayed for someone to help him — and then he showed up.

All Smith could say was help was coming.

‘This is not good’

It started when they saw vehicles stopped in the middle of Highway 1, at the first big turn after the Russian River head.

Smith and Ortega-Shue were headed back home to Petaluma at about 2 p.m. Friday from a camping trip when they had to pause behind vehicles idling from both directions around a bend.

Smith saw people hanging out of a pickup truck’s windows peering down at a ravine. Ortega-Shue saw a passenger in another vehicle mouth, “What the (expletive)?”

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.petaluma360.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-123.13330258215332&lat=38.45516171191597&z=15">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The drivers who had stopped ultimately continued driving. But Smith felt something was wrong. He told himself something big had to happen to cause so many people to gawk down at the cliffs.

He caught a glimpse of debris in his rear-view mirror.

Ortega-Shue said she saw a new, bright orange windshield cover not yet faded by the sun.

Smith pulled the truck off along a lookout point south of the ravine. He and Ortega-Shue checked but couldn’t see anything except more trash. They waited for a break in traffic and ran to the north, where they saw a vehicle laying on its roof about 80 feet below.

The driver had unsuccessfully traversed one of Highway 1’s many hairpin turns and his Lexus flipped down the bank, California Highway Patrol officer and spokesperson David deRutte said Tuesday.

The vehicle rolled about 2 1/2 times before landing upside down, Monte Rio Fire Chief Steve Baxman said.

Smith started to move toward the car, shouting, hoping to hear some signs of life.

A voice rang from the vehicle, “Help!”

He ran further down the ravine.

Ortega-Shue went back up the road with her phone and dialed 911. She tried twice but there was no service.

Smith lowered a front seat and was able to get the man out of the car by lifting him from under his armpits.

Within a few minutes, a Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office deputy happened to drive by the bend, and Ortega-Shue and another man flagged them down.

Then, nine minutes later, the Sheriff’s Office helicopter Henry-1 helped pull the driver up the ravine to an ambulance. He handed Smith his keys and wallet as they lifted him.

The man was taken to Providence Santa Rose Memorial for minor to moderate injuries, Baxman said.

‘No reason not to stop’

Smith said there wasn’t much thought that went into pulling over to help.

“There was really no reason not to stop,” he said. “Just to look.”

Ortega-Shue said she believes it was a product of how she and Smith, who are childhood friends, were raised. Seeing her parents leap into action to help others without hesitation makes her want to stop for someone.

Smith said he remembered a time when his father jumped into a pool to save a drowning person.

The two, who collectively have medical knowledge and experience with first aid, felt they were prepared for the situation and were happy to help.

But it still ended with a silent car ride to Smith’s parents’ place. Some light glances, small hand squeezes and “I love you’s” peppered throughout.

It was bittersweet to put their skills to use, Ortega-Shue said, knowing these situations happen but understanding they would be able to help when those moments occur.

“It definitely gives me a confidence in myself to know that I can perform in situations like that,” she said.

She also felt sad because a deputy at the scene had told her that multiple collisions occurred in the area. She said she saw multiple pieces of debris, including a bumper, in the ravine.

California Highway Patrol and the Sheriff’s Office could not confirm whether that site specifically was a problem spot, but representatives from both agencies shared the belief that many turns in the area were sharp and potentially dangerous.

“Those type of hard corners on the coast are problematic across the board,” Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Rob Dillion said Tuesday. “If they hit a patch of gravel they can lose traction really quickly and slide off the road.”

“That’s a pretty tight turn,” said deRutte, adding that ones like it are found up and down the coastal highway.

‘This is how we help people’

When they got to Smith’s parents house, his mom looked at Ortega-Shue and said, “Welcome to the family.”

“If you know the Smiths you know that this is not uncommon for them... helping people,” she said.

“When she said that I definitely took it to mean, ‘Welcome to our family. This is what we do. This is how we help people,’” she added.

At first, Smith and Ortega-Shue considered them at the right place, at the right time. But then they remember the cars that pulled away.

They remember that they pulled over.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On X, formerly Twitter, @madi.smals.