After a monthslong investigation, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office plans to charge Lorenzo Martinez Salcedo with one misdemeanor count of animal cruelty stemming from the death of his horse last July.

The development brings little solace to some three dozen local animal lovers, many of whom had watched the horse be harassed to the point of exhaustion and eventually mortally wounded by a large dog also owned by Martinez Salcedo.

Neighbors wanted the animal owner charged with a felony.

“The worst part about all this is all the time and work that went into making sure justice was given in this case,” said Betsy Bueno, a Santa Rosa resident who attempted to deter the dog and comfort the fallen horse in its last hour before a veterinarian euthanized it. “There were a lot of people, especially older people, who were actually afraid to come forward. Yet they found the courage to come forward, make a statement and be involved.

“Now this comes as a slap in the face.”

Bueno is an Army veteran and retired police officer who founded and operates Lost Hearts & Souls Equine Rescue. She has seen more than her share of trauma over the years, both human and equine. But the memory of what happened to the brown and white “paint” horse in a field at Petaluma Hill Road and Hopi Trail still haunts her.

“You know, it’s been nine months,” Bueno said Tuesday, fighting back tears. “Just recently I started handling it, not thinking about it every day and having the nightmares. When (a deputy district attorney) told me this, it’s like it opened up a Pandora’s box all over again. I’ve just been depressed and sickened over this. I can’t sleep, I can’t eat. I’m having horrible nightmares again.”

Carrie Trevena, a media coordinator for the Sonoma County DA’s Office, confirmed that Martinez Salcedo will be charged under California penal code 597(b), a broad category that includes any suspect who allegedly “tortures, torments, deprives of necessary sustenance, drink, or shelter, cruelly beats” a protected class of animal, or mistreats it in a variety of other ways.

A 597(b) offense is a “wobbler” violation, meaning it can be prosecuted as either a felony or a misdemeanor. The felony charge brings a maximum of three years in prison; the misdemeanor maximum is one year in county jail. Either can include a fine of up to $20,000.

Martinez Salcedo is scheduled to appear April 5 in Sonoma County Superior Court.

Because this remains an open criminal case, the DA’s office is limited in what it can say, according to Sonoma County Assistant District Attorney Brian Staebell. Prosecutors aren’t yet in a position to advocate for a specific sentencing outcome, he noted, because Martinez Salcedo hasn’t been convicted of a crime.

“We are very aware that some members of the community are not happy that Mr. Salcedo was charged with a misdemeanor rather than a felony,” Staebell said in an email.

“There isn’t a simple answer as to why we chose to file as a misdemeanor rather than a felony, other than to say we did an intensive assessment of the court-admissible evidence in this case, including using one of our own investigators to do dozens of hours of follow-up interviews and investigation, and this is what we believe is the appropriate charge in this case at this time.”

Sonoma County Animal Services, the agency that came under fire for not confiscating the horse or dog after repeated complaints from concerned neighbors last year, had recommended a felony charge.

But prosecuting that charge can be difficult, according to Kimberly Cherney, a private consultant for the animal care industry who has worked in humane animal welfare and law enforcement for nearly 35 years.

“If they feel there’s any kind of failure to provide the case elements very strongly, they wouldn’t file as a felony,” Cherney said. “Or if there are extenuating circumstances, like the owner didn’t have knowledge it was happening. I know in this case you said the neighbors all complained. But if they can’t prove knowledge, that could be a factor.

“Or anything that goes to sorrow over the incident, like the owner is heartbroken over it and says, ‘I never intended this to occur.’ They take all these circumstances into consideration.”

There is a lot of sympathy for animals in California courts, Cherney said. But there is also sympathy for animal owners.

Perhaps most important to Martinez Salcedo’s critics is whether he will be allowed to own horses moving forward.

Part of their concern, they say, is that the fallen paint wasn’t the first distressed horse they’d witnessed on his seven-acre property. A year and a half before the fatality last July, Bueno noticed a different horse lying in the pasture there, emaciated and in obvious distress. She learned the animal had suffered a miscarriage a week earlier.