Last fall, Sonoma County District Attorney Carla Rodriguez pushed a public service campaign about the dangers of fentanyl, the potent opioid responsible for tens of thousands of overdose deaths statewide.

But while the drug can indeed be deadly, the DA’s office paid for public service announcements that described fake overdose scenarios experts say are unlikely and further misinformation about the drug.

The DA’s office pulled one radio spot this week after an inquiry by a reporter for Northern California Public Media, which first reported on the campaign in a story aired Wednesday. The ad featured the death of a fictional six-year-old who supposedly touched fentanyl powder in a public park.

“That’s all she did,” an actress portraying the girl’s mother says in the spot. From there, the actress portrays her daughters collapse and death. “She then fell down and made this gurgling noise and then went limp,” she says.

The radio spot never discloses that it’s a dramatization. And the scenario described — a child overdosing after touching fentanyl powder found on the ground in a park — is not plausible. According to Northern California Public Media’s report, the agency paid $46,000 to Amaturo Sonoma Media Group, which owns local radio stations including talk-radio station KSRO, to produce the radio ads.

An Amaturo executive did not immediately return calls for comment Thursday.

Those ads — which directed readers to the website managed by the DA's office — did not describe fictional scenarios, but pictured small piles of fentanyl — an amount tiny enough to fit on the sharpened tip of a pencil, for example — that could be fatal if ingested by someone without a tolerance for the drug.

As fentanyl continues to claim the lives of intentional users and those who consume it by accident, often because it is mixed into other drugs like cocaine, public health experts say law enforcement agencies have often crossed over the line from educating the public to generating false fears.

Medical experts and toxicologists have become increasingly vocal about at tendency by law enforcement agencies to spread alarming misinformation about the drug’s dangers.

“This money, this time, this ad campaign could have been used on actual education,” said Dr. Ryan Marino, a medical toxicologist and professor at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.

“The need to fear monger and focus on misinformation really detracts from doing something meaningful that could have an actual impact on overdoses,” he said.

Rodriguez on Wednesday told The Press Democrat her department wanted to put out accurate information but did not find too much fault in the radio ad. That particular ad never aired on the radio, she said, though it was available online.

But, “if the worst thing I do as District Attorney is raise awareness about the dangers of opioids and fentanyl then I feel like I’m ahead of the game,“ she said.

Last November, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that a deputy had experienced a potential overdose after collecting fentanyl found at a gas station. Medical experts told The Press Democrat that was extremely unlikely.

Experts like Marino worry that overblown fears of dying by merely touching fentanyl could give first responders or others pause when responding to a person actually in the midst of an overdose. Lifesaving aid has been delayed as people seal off a room or wait to get ahold of hazmat gear, while bystanders have been afraid to check on someone who could be overdosing, Marino said.

And as insidiously, he said, spreading false information about the drug’s dangers and impacts can drive bad policy and harmful sentencing practices.

“The science is very clear — this isn’t like an opinion debate — and this keeps happening over and over again,“ he said.

Rodriguez said that a child dying from fentanyl exposure was not just a scary scenario but has been reality in Sonoma county.

“We’ve seen it here,” she said. “If a child is touching fentanyl and then they touch their eyes or their mouth they could die,” she added.

A toddler died in Sonoma County in 2022 from acute fentanyl intoxication, and Rodriguez’s attorneys are prosecuting the parents of the girl, who was 15-months old when she died, on charges of murder and child endangerment. A Sonoma County judge recently postponed a jury trial in that case. The parties reappear in court on Monday and could set a new trial date.