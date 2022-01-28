Sonoma County delays testing deadline for unboosted school staff, first responders

Sonoma County first responders and school staff who haven’t received their booster COVID vaccine by a county-mandated Feb. 1 deadline will have an extra month before facing regular testing, the county announced Thursday.

Dr. Sundari Mase, Sonoma County’s health officer, modified her Dec. 23 health order requiring firefighters, law enforcement officers, dentists, pharmacists and emergency shelter operators, as well as school staff, volunteers and contractors to receive a booster shot.

Those who are not in compliance by Feb. 1 will not immediately be required to begin twice-weekly testing.

Mase’s decision was driven by a shortage of available COVID tests as the booster deadline approaches. Regular testing of those workers without booster shots is now set to begin March 1, or once “the current shortage of COVID-19 tests is alleviated,” a news release from the county said.

Unvaccinated school staff, volunteers and contractors will still be required to wear a surgical-grade mask or respirator on campuses, however.

County officials encouraged any school staff member, volunteer or contractor needing a booster to attend this weekend’s large vaccination event at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds.

The event is open to all ages 5 and up and runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Garrett Building,1350 Bennett Valley Road. No appointments are needed. First, second and booster doses are available.

