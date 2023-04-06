Dr. Kismet Baldwin-Santana, who served as deputy health officer during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been named interim health officer, replacing for now the county’s outgoing public health chief, Dr. Sundari Mase.

Baldwin-Santana, a pediatrics specialist with a master’s degree in public health, has been with the county’s public health division since July 2020. In her role, Baldwin supervised special clinic services, the public health lab, disease control and prevention and public health preparedness.

She also assisted in the local effort to address COVID-19 disparities that early in the pandemic had a disproportionate impact on Latino and other minority residents.

Tina Rivera, the county’s health services director, said Baldwin-Santana was a natural choice to take over as interim health officer while a national search is conducted to fill the position.

“Kismet has been an excellent leader during the pandemic, forging valuable relationships within the local health care community,” Rivera said in a statement. “She has intimate knowledge of the department as the deputy public health officer, and she was the natural choice to take on the interim health officer role.”

Mase, who announced her resignation on March 10, is set to step down from her post Friday. Local officials said she has taken a job with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Baldwin-Santana earned a doctoral degree in medicine from the Ohio State University School of Medicine and a master’s degree in public health from the University of California, Berkeley.

Before coming to Sonoma County around the start of the pandemic, Baldwin-Santana worked as public health officer for San Joaquin County. She’s also worked as a neonatologist at Elliot Hospital in New Hampshire and a quarantine medical officer for CDC contractor Caduceus Healthcare.

The county health officer, which serves as the chief medical officer and top health policy official for the county, is granted authority from the state to declare public health emergencies, issue health orders and impose penalties for noncompliance.

Baldwin-Santana takes the helm of the county’s public health division at a critical time, as the county pivots from the COVID-19 pandemic to endemic infections that continue to disrupt the community, though to a far lesser degree than in the past three years.

“I am honored to step into this role and tackle some of Sonoma County’s most pressing health challenges,” Baldwin-Santana said in a statement.

