Sonoma County dropping some stay-home restrictions

California Gov. Gavin Newsom lifted the stay-home order for the 11-county Bay Area region Monday, allowing Sonoma County to ease some restrictions on business activities and social gatherings.

“This is great news for Sonoma County residents and business owners,” Lynda Hopkins, chair of the county Board of Supervisors, said in a statement. “This means that we can begin to reopen parts of our economy a little more in hopes that the worst of this latest surge is over. But we still have a long way to go and we still need to be diligent in order to limit the spread of COVID-19.”

The governor’s action paves the way for Sonoma County restaurants to open once again for outdoor dining. Personal care businesses, such as hair salons and barber shops, will be able to resume limited indoor service, the county said Monday.

As case rates soared and hospitalizations increased in December, Sonoma County joined six other Bay Area counties in preemptively adopting Newsom’s stay-home order on Dec. 12, five days before the lack of available ICU beds in the region made it mandatory. The order directed residents to stay home except to work, shop or execute other essential activities such as medical appointments.

With state order lifted, California will resume using its colored-coded tier system to guide the reopening of business activities in individual counties. Sonoma County remains in the purple tier, the most restrictive level, because the virus continues to spread widely in the county. To advance to the red tier, which would expand commercial and public activity, the county must record no more than 7 new cases per 100,000 residents (on a rolling seven-day average) and a test positivity rate of 8% or lower. As of Monday, those numbers were at 55.9 and 9.6%, respectively.

Dr. Sundari Mase, Sonoma County’s health officer, urged people to remain vigilant regarding COVID precautions, despite the loosened restrictions.

“Sonoma County residents heard the urgent message to stay home as much as possible and accepted that challenge to slow the surge and save lives,” she said. “Together, we changed our activities knowing our short-term sacrifices would lead to longer-term gains. But COVID-19 is still here and still deadly, so we must remain vigilant and take all necessary mitigation measures until the vaccine is distributed widely.”

