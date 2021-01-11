Subscribe

Sonoma County educators, staff expected to get vaccine by early February

KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 11, 2021, 9:18AM

Sonoma County’s approximately 9,000 teachers, campus staff and other educators are expected to receive their first round of the coronavirus vaccine by early February, an important step in reopening local campuses that have been closed to approximately 70,000 schoolchildren since March.

Still, it was unclear how those inoculations will affect the timeline to return children to classrooms as Sonoma County struggles with a surge of COVID-19 infections that has driven case rates to their highest levels since the beginning of the pandemic.

Distribution of the vaccine to education employees is highly dependent on several variables, including how many doses the county receives from the state, how many people with a higher priority over school staff actually sign up for inoculations, and how many people within the distribution group that includes educators also want shots.

“We are expecting another surge,“ Dr. Sundari Mase, county public health officer, warned last week, saying the county is in the “darkest days of the pandemic.”

Unlike neighboring Bay Area counties and much of the state, Sonoma County never emerged from the purple tier — the most stringent category in the state’s coronavirus reopening plan, indicating widespread transmission of the virus. No schools in purple counties are allowed to open without a waiver from the state, which stopped issuing them in November as cases began to spike.

But despite some uncertainty about how it would affect return-to-school plans, local education officials said last week that the impending vaccination of teachers and school staff is a ray of light in what has otherwise been a very dark time.

“I’m feeling hopeful,” said Mayra Perez, superintendent of the Cotati-Rohnert Park School District. "I think the sooner we get the vaccination, it will help the process. It is complicated, but this is a big piece.“

In that district, officials are still surveying both families and staff to determine who wants to return to in-person instruction and who may opt to remain in distance learning. Adding vaccinations to the mix could change how people feel about returning to campus, Perez said.

County public health officials are working with the Sonoma County Department of Education to develop a course of action to inoculate school staff once doses become available, Mase said. Educators and school staff are in line for shots after health care and public safety workers, as well as residents and staff of long-term care facilities. Those who work in education share priority with front-line essential workers, adults older than 75 and adults between 64 and 74 with underlying medical conditions, homeless residents, those who work in transportation as well as critical manufacturing.

“We are working closely with (Sonoma County Office of Education) on a plan by which hopefully we can set up places around the county, maybe even schools … where that vaccine administration can happen,” Mase said. “We’ll have a plan in place as to who is going to vaccinate and where that is going to happen and get that out, hopefully seamlessly, and go through that group of 9,000 people.”

With return-to-school plans in many districts focusing first on younger grades, teachers and staff who work with the county’s youngest students will be first in line for shots, said Steve Herrington, Sonoma County superintendent of schools. The first group identified for inoculations are staff who work with kindergarten, first and second graders, he said.

"They would be the first round to go through,“ he said. ”All teachers would get them, but they would be the first.“

While some questions remain whether the state will mandate that educators and school staff get vaccinated, much like inoculations for tuberculosis are required, area officials said last week staffers are expressing excitement mixed with relief that the doses are coming.

“They can’t happen soon enough,” said Dana Pedersen, superintendent of the Guerneville School District. “I think it provides hope, if anything, that help is on the way.”

But that help is coming just as Sonoma County is running headlong into case numbers higher than ever experienced since the pandemic took root in mid-March. The county has detected more than 220 new cases a day, on average, over the last six weeks, up from 88 a day in November.

Public health and education officials have reiterated that vaccinations are but one piece of the puzzle of reopening schools. Lowering local case rates remains foremost, in addition to creating specific testing and tracing programs, and improving ventilation, installing barriers such as Plexiglas, and crafting schedules that will minimize cross-contamination of cohorts during times like lunch and recess.

“Not that vaccination isn’t a really important (starting point), but at this time, the state has not linked vaccination to the start of school or for schools reopening,” Mase said.

But the latest state schools plan, unveiled Dec. 30 by Gov. Gavin Newsom, is coming under increasing fire for failing to provide uniform safety mandates and instead leaving it up to local districts to determine health and safety requirements. Superintendents of California’s seven largest school districts, which educate about 25% of the state’s schoolchildren, on Wednesday blasted the plan for promoting a “patchwork” approach to safety.

Officials in Sonoma County, where there are 40 individual school districts, have also called for more uniform mandates from the state and public health officials so that neighboring districts are not implementing differing safety protocols based on individual interpretation of guidance.

Pedersen said she was surprised by what she called the latest state plan’s “robustness and ambitiousness” in calling for, and financially rewarding, schools that return students to the classroom in the coming weeks. That fails to take into account the differences in local case rates and virus trends, among other factors, Pedersen said.

“I remind folks that this looks different in every county,“ she said. ”For us who have been in purple the entire time, it’s a different conversation.“

Jeremy Decker, superintendent of Windsor Unified School District, said officials there are still working under a plan that would start bringing students back to campus when the county advances out of the purple tier. The prospect of vaccinations may not change that road map but it does inject hope and alleviates some anxiety, he said.

“It’s a huge development for us,” he said. “Obviously if teachers are vaccinated, it kind of changes the discussion.”

“I’m tired of playing doom and gloom. I’m excited at the prospect of getting people vaccinated. Families have stuck with us for so long, and teachers have stuck with us for long. I don’t think we have to be doom and gloom. We need to say ’We have a chance to get out of this earlier than we otherwise would have,’ ” he said. “I do think it can make a difference. This is the first time that I have been able to say that.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.

