Sonoma County expands COVID-19 booster eligibility to 16- and 17-year-olds

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here .

To track coronavirus cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world, go here .

For information about how to schedule a vaccine in Sonoma County, go here .

Sonoma County health officials on Friday made local 16- and 17-year-old teens eligible for COVID-19 booster shots.

The move comes a day after the federal government recommended the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to boost immunity among teens in that age group.

County health officials said the vaccine scheduling website, MyTurn.ca.gov, is being updated to include the expanded eligibility. Parents are encouraged to check with their health care providers to schedule shots.

Officials said scientific data shows the vaccine is both safe and effective for adolescents.

“It dramatically reduces the risk of serious illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19,” Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer, said in a statement.

Booster eligibility now includes everyone 16 and older under the guidelines that were expanded by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. County officials said those guidelines were endorsed by the Western States Scientific and Safety Review Workgroup, an independent scientific work group that coordinates vaccine policies in California, Washington, Oregon and Nevada.

According to guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only the Pfizer vaccine booster is available to 16- and 17-year-olds. People 18 and older can use any of COVID-19 vaccine approved by the federal government.

Sonoma County said 111,656 booster shots have been dispensed to local residents 18 and older since they were approved by the FDA and recommended by the CDC in September and October.

There are 350,459 local residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That’s equivalent to 74.5% of the county’s eligible population 5 and older. Meanwhile, another 40,302 residents have been partially vaccinated.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.