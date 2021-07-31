Sonoma County expands rental assistance, extends eviction moratorium

Sonoma County is expanding the financial support available to tenants and landlords through its Emergency Rental Assistance Program, the county announced Friday.

As part of the plan, Sonoma County will extend its COVID-related eviction moratorium to Nov. 1.

To date, the county has awarded $5.3 million in rental assistance to about 2,500 local residents — a fraction of the funding provided through Assembly Bill 832. The program, which is open to anyone living in Sonoma County regardless of immigration status, has more than $25 million yet to distribute here, officials acknowledged.

AB 832 adjusts the amount of compensation available to eligible households — for both unpaid rental debt accumulated since April 1, 2020, and for any future rent payments under the program. Both of those allowances are being boosted from 80% to 100% of the monthly rent.

Landlords who accepted 80% of arrears during the first round of rental assistance will be reimbursed for the remaining 20% without applying again.

“We deeply appreciate the willingness of landlords to forgive 20% of past-due rent during the first round of rental assistance,” Lynda Hopkins, chair of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, said in a news release. “But we are extremely happy that they will be compensated the full amount during the second round of disbursement.

“This will keep tenants housed, making landlords whole, while still paying 100% of prospective rent and utilities.”

Residents will also be able to apply for new categories of housing expense, including money for moving costs, debts left over from previous rentals, hotel stays during transitions and security deposits for those affected by the pandemic.

The expanded program will eliminate the one-application-per-household rule, doing away with limitations on roommates and multifamily housing units.

“These new changes remove barriers that were limiting our more vulnerable community members from applying and receiving the support they needed,” Tina Rivera, the county’s interim director of health services, said in the news release.

Tenants and landlords may now apply for a total of 18 months of rental support.

Anyone needing help applying, in English or Spanish, is encouraged to contact one of the community-based organizations listed on SoCoEmergency.org. Residents may apply online or by mail.