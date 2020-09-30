Sonoma County expected to contend with unhealthy air until Saturday

Adrian Garcia, 23, unloaded boxes of fresh vegetables out of a white van in the Sonoma Plaza Tuesday afternoon, optimistic his family farm could sell some produce, even as smoke from the Glass fire colored the sky above a milky gray.

The Santa Rosa resident was filling in for his mother, who usually operates the stand twice a week in Sonoma and on Saturday in Oakmont Village. But she’s older, he said, and concerned about the dangerous air filling swaths of the North Bay yet again as the Glass fire burns east of Santa Rosa and in the upper Napa Valley. Falling ash and intense heat has affected some of their sensitive crops like kale, lettuce and chard, he said.

Unhealthy air drifted into pockets of the region Tuesday as smog enveloped communities in the Sonoma Valley and north Sonoma County the most, with air quality index readings reaching as high as 152. Healthy air levels are between zero and 50.

A Spare the Air Alert remains in effect through Friday, banning most types of burning at home until the weekend unless it’s extended.

The Glass fire ended a stretch of roughly nine days of healthy air, a welcome reprieve after a nearly monthlong slog of smoke due to the lightning fires that sparked in August, including the Walbridge blaze. Shades of the familiar orange sky, air that smells like campfire and sprinkling ash now have returned.

However, air quality on Tuesday was better than initially forecast thanks to southerly winds and a steady fog cover in the morning hours.

But air quality experts expect a return of onshore wind moving northwest Wednesday, which could bring smoke from a large plume that’s settled over the ocean and the numerous wildfires still burning deeper in the North Coast.

“That (ocean plume) is the X-factor,” said Aaron Richardson, spokesman for the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

Foul air is predicted for the remainder of the week across the North Bay, and there may not be any respite until a potential spate of cooler weather starting Saturday that could dilute the air with strong ocean winds, Richardson said.

He cautioned against betting on it, though, with conditions changing daily.

“It’s hard to tell a day or two out,” Richardson said.

A cycle of wind patterns has spun the smoke in different directions so far this week, air quality district meteorologist Jarrett Claiborne said.

Offshore winds have pushed smoke into the North Bay, allowing smog to drift into the distinct valleys that line the region, he said.

Onshore winds at night are helping clear the settling smoke, but also flip the active fronts of the Glass fire from the south and western ends to the north and eastern sides.

“We could be dealing with this smoke for a while,” Claiborne said.

You can reach Staff Writer Yousef Baig at 707-521-5390 or yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @YousefBaig.