Asti Bridge district: Two consultants, NBS Consulting and RWG Law, are evaluating the formation of a special assessment district to fund the construction of a permanent Asti Bridge.

Lower Russian River district formation: Blue Sky Consulting Group is completing a financial and service cost analysis to identify service needs among the communities.

Alexander Valley Water District: Russian River Property Owners Association is working with county staff to evaluate the feasibility of creating a water district to enhance local water supply and resilience for the agricultural property owners in Alexander Valley.

Moorland annexation: Sonoma County and Santa Rosa recently received a $1.2 million grant from the Metropolitan Transportation Commission to complete a South Santa Rosa Specific Plan, which includes looking at annexing the Moorland neighborhood.

Sonoma Valley annexation: Consensus Building Institute, a consultant, is studying government service gaps in Sonoma Valley and exploring possible annexation into the city of Sonoma. The study is focusing on the Springs (Boyes Hot Springs, Agua Caliente, El Verano, and Fetters Hot Springs), north Sonoma Valley (Kenwood and Glen Ellen), and southern Sonoma Valley (Schellville and 8th Street East).

It’s a decades-old dilemma in Sonoma County with few simple solutions — how to better serve rural and under-resourced communities on the outskirts of local cities.

But government leaders are now putting new money and muscle into exploring ways to offer or improve services like trash collection and sewer where they aren’t readily available.

The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will discuss the progress of district formation projects which have been scoping the viability of everything from annexation to the creation of new special tax districts.

In 2021 and 2022, the board allocated $152,500 to each of the five supervisorial districts with the purpose of studying how to answer increased demand for municipal services in unincorporated areas. Funding for the projects came from the county’s District Formation Fund and General Fund contingencies.

The county has always had the option to explore district formation and such conversations occasionally pop up, said Mark Bramfitt executive officer of Sonoma County’s Local Agency Formation Commission, which regulates the creation of special districts and their boundaries. However, he added, it is “unprecedented” for robust, funded efforts to be carrying out at the same time countywide.

“It is absolutely notable,” said Bramfitt. “It has not happened in my almost 10 years at LAFCO.”

No formal votes are scheduled for Tuesday’s board discussion, which is a small step in a long-term initiative.

Across four of the county’s five supervisorial districts, ideas that have taken hold include annexing unincorporated areas within Santa Rosa’s urban growth boundary, including Moorland, into the city; annexing unincorporated areas outlying areas of Sonoma, including the Springs, into the city; establishing a water district in Alexander Valley; and establishing another special district in the lower Russian River area.

“People are asking for services you’re just not going to get from the county,” said Bramfitt. “Therefore the question becomes, can we figure out a local agency that can do it better for you?”

“But, you have to pay for it,” he added.

Creating special districts or annexing a community often comes down to money.

Special districts require revenue streams to provide mandated services. Sometimes that funding source comes from a portion of the area’s property tax revenue. Other times — or if the property tax is insufficient — those special districts can impose new taxes, as with local fire districts, Bramfitt said.

For cities like Sonoma and Santa Rosa that are considering annexation, such a move means taking on the cost of expanding municipal services to those areas. The process can also take years.

In January, Santa Rosa estimates showed the process for Moorland’s annexation could take 3½ to 4½ years and cost upward of $2 million to cover project elements including public outreach, an environmental impact analysis and planning.

In the case of Roseland’s annexation into Santa Rosa in 2017, Sonoma County agreed to cover some of the costs the city stood to inherit. The county may be looking at a similar agreement if a new round of annexation moves forward.

“The biggest challenge in the end, is who pays for what,” said Supervisor Chris Coursey, whose district includes downtown Santa Rosa and Moorland. “ … The city is interested in annexing the Moorland area, the county is interested in helping to make this happen, but in the end we have to figure out what the costs are and how we’re going to distribute those.”

Some Santa Rosa council members have expressed interest in annexation but the city has yet to commit to any direction.

Costs aside, annexation and the creation of new districts must also be brought to affected residents of that area for a vote, Bramfitt said.

This is, in part, why the Board of Supervisors is moving forward slowly.

“At the end of the day people have to vote for this so, do you really think you have your ducks in a row? That’s a real challenge,” Bramfitt said. “The supervisors know that, they’re really aware of that.”

Supervisors Lynda Hopkins and Susan Gorin have brought in consultants to study service gaps in Sonoma Valley, represented by Gorin, and in the lower Russian River, represented by Hopkins.

Hopkins said the consultants in her district do not yet have complete analysis, pending further public meetings and community feedback. The scope of the study in Hopkins’ 5th District is fairly open ended and designed to evaluate what services residents would like to receive and what model — special district, township or otherwise — fits best.

“Some people have asked, should we become a city? I don't have any predetermined answer to that question,” Hopkins said. “ … There are a variety of models that could be explored. There are also opportunities to create new models, potentially working with the state Legislature.”

Hopkins said the primary models that exist are incorporation or a community services district for Guerneville and the surrounding, smaller communities that make up the lower Russian River. She added that other options such as funding models where raised revenue returns directly to the community where it originated could also be on the table.

Incorporation is increasingly difficult to achieve, but Bramfitt said the lower Russian River could benefit from expanding the breadth of existing districts or “cleaning up” the number of districts already in the area.

“To be brutally honest we have too many districts down there,” Bramfitt said. “We have two neighboring park and rec districts, a water district, a sewer district.”

With the county still gathering research, the board’s discussion Tuesday is intended to provide an update on progress in each of the districts.

“We’re letting everyone know where things stand,” Coursey said.

You can reach Staff Writer Emma Murphy at 707-521-5228 or emma.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MurphReports.