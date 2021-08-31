Sonoma County family wait for rescue of relatives in Afghanistan during US withdrawal

Women for Women International is raising emergency funds for women at risk of violence in Afghanistan through a dollar-for-dollar matching grant.

The Revolutionary Association for the Women of Afghanistan (RAWA) has been fighting to secure the rights of women since 1977.

The Schoolbox Project, founded by a Sonoma County resident, provides mobile, trauma-informed education, art and play to displaced children, including many who have fled Afghanistan for refugee camps in Europe.

Opening Doors Inc. in Sacramento, where one of the nations’ largest Afghan communities is located, anticipates welcoming 1,700 refugees from Afghanistan by the end of the year. The nonprofit and its volunteers provide everything from a ride from the airport to help furnishing apartments to support preparing resumes and searching for work.

The International Rescue Committee has already helped resettle thousands of Afghan evacuees in Northern California over the past 15 years, offering support and rental assistance to people who served as interpreters, medical personnel or in other ways worked for the U.S. government in Afghanistan.

When the U.S. announced the last troops were exiting war-torn Afghanistan Monday afternoon, ending 20 years of military conflict, a Sonoma County family waited anxiously, hoping that their relatives would avoid the crossfire.

“For those who actually fought alongside us, aided us, helped us fight terrorism, fight Al-Qaeda, fight ISIS and fight the Taliban, for that matter. We shouldn’t just abandon them,” Isaac said, who immigrated to the U.S. in 1989 with his family, including his father Abdul, mother Malalai and brother David. (The family’s last name is being withheld to protect their relatives still in Afghanistan.)

Their relatives are in direct harm’s way, they fear. Malalai is related to a schoolteacher who is active in the women’s rights movement in Herat, Afghanistan. She came home to find a mark on her door, a sign the Taliban had come to her residence, causing her to flee with her family to Kabul. Others trapped include a 27-year-old female doctor, a 25-year-old female dentist, a 19-year-old college male and 10-year-old girl, Isaac said. There’s also a young male journalist on Abdul’s side.

“A lot of people fought for that freedom for them to have, and then for that to turn around to go back to the same as before. It's just a sad, sad thing to happen,” said David, who is a property manager in the City of Sonoma.

Abdul, now a Petaluma resident, took his wife and children and fled their home country in 1987 after the Communist Party of Afghanistan killed his brother and brother-in-law. They moved to India for two years, before coming to the U.S. where they became citizens and acclimated to a new way of life.

More than 7,000 miles sits between the Sonoma County family and their loved ones stuck in Afghanistan as Abdul implores his connections in the U.S. Department of Defense to evacuate cousins, nephews and nieces before the country is under complete control of the Taliban. From 2009-12, Abdul served as a translator for the U.S. Military, giving him additional connections in his plight. On Monday, Malalai made desperate calls to Rep. Jared Huffman, hoping for support from the local congressman.

Kabul has been an epicenter of a chaotic retreat from the region, where a deadly bombing on Aug. 27 killed more than 160 Afghans, injured hundreds of others and killed 13 American servicemembers. Abdul has remained in contact with relatives through email and text in recent days, but has not been able to connect those loved ones with the American military, which can help them escape the region.

“They don’t have anything to go to directly to talk,” Abdul said of the struggle to find them support in Afghanistan. “I have to talk to (the military) here because they are not able to.”

David said that without communication there can be no rescue plan.

“There’s no telling (them) where to go, when to go, how to go, when they’re going to be getting into the airport,” David said of his relatives. “No one is responding, no one is answering. There’s no actual rescue plan.”

As it stands, Abdul is the only lifeline his family has left.

Despite the myriad of obstacles, Abdul said he had not lost hope that they could be evacuated by the U.S. Military’s Aug. 31 deadline to withdraw. Not yet, at least.

“We have three more days,” Abdul said on Saturday, Aug. 28.

Cause for collapse

“Ultimately, corruption is what brought down everything and people are paying for that now,” David said. It’s that corruption which has allowed the Taliban to overrun Afghan forces so easily, he added.

Abdul doesn’t blame the chaos on the U.S. He blames corruption within the U.S.-backed Afghanistan government and disloyalty within the Afghan National Army.

“Weapons, training, education” were provided to the army, he said. “But these people were not disciplined. Everything is wrong.”

President Biden has stated repeatedly, beginning in April, that Afghanistan has 300,000 serving members in its military. Yet the true number of troops in the Afghan Army is disputed by reports from the Special Investigator General of Afghanistan Reconstruction, which said in 2017 that the Afghan Army “was not able to provide nationwide security.”

Mentioned in those reports are “ghost soldiers,” soldiers created on paper by corrupt Afghan officials to artificially raise the number of military personnel in service, allowing them to increase their payroll and enrich themselves. Abdul said that the corruption within the Afghan military and government encouraged the hastened American evacuation and swift takeover by the Taliban. David wishes the U.S. would have investigated these reports of corruption before it began its withdrawal.