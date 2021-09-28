Sonoma County featured on Fodors list of 15 best fall foliage road trips

You don’t need to travel far to see vibrant fall colors. Wine Country is one of the “15 Best Fall Foliage Road Trips in North America,” according to fodors.com.

The travel website highlighted a four-day trip from Napa to Healdsburg, with stops in Sonoma Valley and Santa Rosa, to view the trees and vineyards as they change colors.

“Northern California’s wine country region is beautiful year-round – but fall’s harvest season is truly special,” the list reads.

For the first day of the trip, Fodor’s recommended walking along the river in downtown Napa, dining at Glen Ellen Star and spending the night at Gaige House, a Japanese-inspired boutique hotel down the road from the restaurant. The next day’s itinerary includes a hot air balloon ride over Santa Rosa before spending the night at the Flamingo Resort on Fourth Street, which Fodor’s called a “mid-century marvel with a retro-chic aesthetic.”

The end of the road trip includes driving through Alexander, Dry Creek and Russian River valleys for “the same fiery explosion of oranges, yellows, reds, and maroons that East Coasters brag about” and a night at Montage Healdsburg.

The vineyards typically begin changing colors in mid-November in the region.

Other destinations in the U.S. West that made the list include a road trip from Portland to Mount Hood, a trip from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho to Missoula, Montana, a trip from Seattle to Walla Walla Wine Country, and one from Los Angeles to Big Bear.

Go here to see the full list.