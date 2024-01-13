The road to Tuesday’s ambulance service handoff from American Medical Response to Sonoma County Fire District has until recently been rough — riddled by dueling lawsuits between Sonoma County and AMR, its main EMS provider for three decades.

The county launched a competitive bidding process — a requirement under state rules for exclusive operating contracts — in November 2022. In late April last year, Sonoma County Health Services Director Tina Rivera announced that the Sonoma County Fire District had earned a higher score in the bidding process than AMR.

Days later, AMR issued a formal protest alleging that the bidding was tainted by favoritism and violated the competitive process. Even before AMR’s protest of the bidding process, the company had filed a lawsuit alleging that county actions leading up to the bidding process had essentially voided the exclusivity of AMR’s contract with the county.

The county later countersued AMR, accusing the ambulance provider of failing to meet response times and other performance metrics, and for refusing to pay penalties for poor performance.

All legal disputes between AMR and the county were settled in November.

For the fire district, Tuesday’s takeover marks another expansion in what’s been a remarkably fast growth period since the district’s 2019 founding. Chief Mark Heine, who has been at the helm that whole time, described the bid for ambulance service as one of the more fraught moves he’s made to grow the agency.

There were “emotions from time to time and drama from time to time,” he said. “It was very difficult.”

At a Jan. 5 ceremony marking the district’s ambulance takeover, attendees said little about the legal disputes.

For her part, Rivera, the county’s health services director, said the fire district and its subcontractor Medic Ambulance deserved the “right to celebrate” their achievements, as well as the praise they’ve earned for building a new ambulance response system.

“You've earned the right to enjoy all of the achievements that have brought us to this space,” Rivera said. “I encourage you to stay sharp, I’ll make sure you stay sharp, because the hard work begins.”