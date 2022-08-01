Sonoma County firefighters sent to McKinney Fire

A strike team of firefighters from Sonoma and Napa counties has been sent to California’s largest fire of the season.

The team left Saturday night for the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County, near California’s border with Oregon. The firefighters are tasked with protecting homes and other structures, officials said.

The team includes firefighters from Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Napa, Sonoma Valley and the Sonoma County Fire District.

Last night, Santa Rosa Fire sent @Cal_OES Engine 363 w/ a crew of 4 of our firefighters to #McKinnyFire in Shasta as part of a strike team w/ Petaluma Fire, Napa Fire, Sonoma Valley Fire and Sonoma County Fire District. The crews are currently proving structure defense in Yreka. pic.twitter.com/tkEE3cUH8o — Santa Rosa Fire Department (@SantaRosaFire) July 31, 2022

The McKinney Fire was reported Friday in the Klamath National Forest, southwest of the Klamath River. It was mapped at 55,493 acres Monday morning and there was no containment, according to fire officials.

Investigators have not determined the cause of the fire.

Authorities have ordered evacuations and have closed Highway 96 through the fire area.

See a map of the McKinney Fire’s perimeter at bit.ly/3BBBxui. here

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.