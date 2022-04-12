Sonoma County forecast calls for more rain. Here's what to expect this week

Light rain and unseasonably chilly conditions are expected to continue this week in Sonoma County and throughout the Bay Area, according to the National Weather Service.

Scattered showers are expected Wednesday night through Saturday, though they are likely to be light, the weather service reported.

Weather Service meteorologist Rick Canepa said the North Bay should expect only a few hundredths of an inch of precipitation throughout the week.

Temperatures will remain below seasonal averages through Saturday, with daytime high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s for Santa Rosa.

Dry conditions are expected to return Sunday and the county is set to warm up, with a forecast high of 68 degrees.

Gusty winds were expected Tuesday afternoon, reaching 17 mph in Santa Rosa, though they were set to be lighter than the surge of strong winds that toppled a tree in Sebastopol on Monday. After Tuesday, light winds were forecast through the rest of the week, according to the weather service.