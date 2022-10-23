Sonoma County gas prices are declining again after they spiked last month because of refinery issues that affected supplies along the West Coast.

Santa Rosa’s average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel dipped about 32 cents over the past week and sat at $5.92 Friday, according to AAA.

Exactly one month ago, Santa Rosa’s average was $6 and still rising due to reduced fuel production at four California refineries, which are now operating at full capacity.

“This has caused prices to drop across California and much of the West,” John Treanor, an AAA spokesman, told The Press Democrat on Friday. “At the same time, demand for fuel is down across the country, which is another reason for the price decrease. This decrease in demand is partly seasonal and partly due to economic factors.”

Last month, four California refineries reduced production due to scheduled maintenance or power problems and gas prices across the Golden State shot up 50 cents per gallon within a matter of days.

Experts blamed bad timing for the four concurrent shutdowns in California and emphasized consumers had no choice but to weather the storm and contend with the rising fuel costs.

Santa Rosa drivers continued to line up for fuel at Costco, where a gallon of regular unleaded fuel cost $4.99 Friday.

It was the lowest advertised price in the city, according to Gas Buddy, which tracks fuel costs by community across the country. Other gas stations, which don’t require membership fees, charged as little as $5.55 per gallon.

Rohnert Park resident Patrick Graham, 40, was among those in line at Costco and he surmised people lined up because a gallon of fuel cost less than $5, even barely.

“I can’t remember the last time I saw gas that cost $4 and change,” Graham said as he waited in his Nissan Titan. “Unfortunately, this is the best we can get right now and everyone wants a part of it.”

On Thursday, Gas Buddy analyst Patrick De Haan tweeted he anticipated Northern California gas prices would drop up to 50 cents per gallon through the first week of November.

Given the state of refineries, he said, the West Coast should be among the regions with the biggest declines in fuel prices in the coming days.

Good news on #gasprices: here's my new prediction on #gasprices over the next couple of weeks... lots of green down arrows. West Coast and Great Lakes will continue to see the most relief, while others see slight downward trends- for now. pic.twitter.com/1dsqsvjLRU — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) October 20, 2022

In the long term, experts stress fuel prices remain unpredictable and there’s no telling how long the current decline will last.

Prices skyrocketed in February when Russia invaded Ukraine, an action that had resounding impact on the global supply of crude oil, which itself directly affects gas prices.

Experts say ongoing fears of a recession pushed down gas prices on a global level during the past several months before the refineries came into play.

“There are several factors that could push prices either direction,” Treanor said.

