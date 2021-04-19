Sonoma County government offices to reopen with limited hours, health precautions

Registrar of Voters: Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Office of Equity: Tuesday and Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Department of Child Support Services: Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to noon

Each county department will maintain its own schedule and many have limited hours as offices open again for in-person service from the public. For hours for every department, visit the county’s website .

Most county government offices are set to reopen to in-person service on Monday, with Sonoma County in the less-restrictive orange tier of COVID-19 public health orders.

Offices reopened with limited hours and with safety protocols, including mandatory mask use and social distancing measures. Some essential county offices never closed, but the move announced by the county on Friday means many county offices will open again for the first time since the coronavirus disrupted life over a year ago.

“During the pandemic, our employees never stopped working for our residents,” Sonoma County Administrator Sheryl Bratton said in a statement. “Many have just done our jobs remotely while others were working on-site filling essential functions.”.

“We look forward to seeing people again — mask to mask,” Bratton said.

Sonoma County moved into the orange tier on April 7. Health restrictions in the orange tier allow nonessential offices to reopen indoors, albeit with precaution.

Remote work remains encouraged in the orange tier, and county officials said many workers will follow those guidelines. Officials did not yet know how many county workers would move back into the offices this week, county spokesman Matt Brown said.

“Remote work is still encouraged, although many departments now have the option of returning to the office,” Brown wrote in an email. “Departments are having staff come into the office based upon their business needs for the public lobbies.”

For a full list of departments and hours, visit the county’s website.

