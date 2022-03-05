Sonoma County government pension fund holds small share of Russian investments

Amid nationwide calls for governments and companies to divest from Russian assets, officials in charge of Sonoma County government’s pension system say the fund has a sliver of investments connected to Russia that would be difficult to untangle from its portfolio.

The roughly $3.5 billion fund includes stocks with Russian connections that amount to about 0.1% of the portfolio’s value, said Jim Failor, chief investment officer of Sonoma County Employees’ Retirement Association. The independent agency manages pension benefits for more than 5,300 Sonoma County retirees and 4,000 current county employees.

The affected investments are in two different commingled accounts, Failor said. Early in the week, the share of Russian stocks in those accounts made up 0.84% and 0.25% of the accounts’ respective value, Failor said on Friday.

He noted those numbers are constantly changing and would likely be less now because of the economic turmoil affecting Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine. Russia’s stock market has been largely closed since Monday.

“Their market hasn’t traded for several days and who knows what the value is of these companies given what the free world is doing to freeze up the finances in Moscow,” Failor said.

SCERA’s primary investments include a separately managed bond portfolio, comingled real estate investments only in the U.S., nine U.S. infrastructure funds investing in the U.S., Canada, Europe and a little in Mexico, and U.S. farmland, Failor said.

Last year, SCERA and its board adopted guiding principles that steer the fund away from investments in autocratic countries including Russia and China, Failor said

The push to divest from Russia has reached the state Capitol, where 57 legislators, including Senate Majority Leader Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, plan to introduce a bill requiring public pension systems in California divest from Russian and Belarusian assets.

Those pension systems, including the the giant CalPERS and CalSTRS systems, are reported to have Russian investments worth nearly $2 billion, according to a Friday press release from McGuire’s office.

The California Public Employees’ Retirement System, the largest U.S. pension fund, said on Thursday it has stopped all transactions in Russian public traded equity and halted any new investments in Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine. CalPERS manages benefits for the largest group of state and municipal retirees, including most city employees in Sonoma County.

Officials with the California State Teachers' Retirement System said the fund has less than $100 million of exposure to Russia. The system, which represents primary and secondary teachers statewide, has shed some Russian assets and will cease new investments in Russia, a CalSTRS official said Thursday.

“The State of California has incredible economic power and strength and we must use this clout for good. The people of California will not stand idly by while an autocratic thug attacks the innocent people of Ukraine and attempts to destroy their country,” McGuire said in a news release. “Democrats and Republicans alike are working together on SB 1328. The Golden State stands strong for Ukraine and we’ll do everything in our power to usher in debilitating economic consequences on Russia for this horrific and bloody war.”

The bill would also ask California-based companies to divest from Russia, and aims to prevent future state contracts from going to companies conducting business with Russia.

Untangling the small share of Russian stocks from SCERA’s portfolio would require firing the managers handling those two accounts, Failor said, a difficult step as those managers have done “very well,” he said.

He added, that unless California law changes, SCERA officials are bound in such cases by what’s best from a financial standpoint, regardless of social justice aims.

“We don’t don’t make investments to benefit some social goal, even though that goal might be a great goal,” Failor said. “We’re making decisions for our members. They want to get their retirement.”

