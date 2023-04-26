After months of negotiations, the largest group of unionized Sonoma County government employees have ratified a new 3-year contract with the county that calls for pay hikes, better benefits for part-time workers and higher pay for fluent bilingual employees.

Over two weeks of voting, 92% of county employees represented by Service Employees International Union Local 1021 voted in favor of the three-year contract.

The chapter represents about 2,300 of the county’s roughly 4,000 employees — the largest local government workforce in the North Bay.

“I think everybody is relieved that we got the contract we got,” said Travis Balzarini, vice president of the chapter representing county employees. “And it’s a big improvement for most people.”

The Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on the contract on May 9.

“We’ve just gone through the really hard times of the pandemic,” said Supervisor Chris Coursey, board chair. “Employees are feeling that and this is recognition of the value that we see in our workforce.”

The tentative agreement is one of several labor contracts the county is negotiating this year, setting the tone for other ongoing talks.

The county has also reached tentative agreements with two other groups, the county Prosecutors’ Association and Deputy Public Defender Attorneys’ Association, according to the county’s website. No further details were available as those contracts are pending ratification.

It also comes as the board dives into the county’s budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year, a period in which county officials have emphasized prioritizing core public services after more than two years of pandemic-related spending.

The proposed budget up for adoption in June is estimated to total about $2.1 billion. The adopted budget for the present year is $2.14 billion.

Under the new contract, all employees will receive a 13.5% cost-of-living adjustment over three years, with a 5% increase in the first year, a 4.5% increase in the second year and a 4% increase in the third year.

About 64% of SEIU-represented employees will also receive a one-time equity increase designed to bring compensation closer with other comparable counties and cities.

The equity increase will average 4%, said Jana Blunt, president of the county’s SEIU 1021 chapter.

“It shows how some positions were making so much less than they should have been,” Blunt said of the increase.

The county also agreed to roll a $600 monthly allowance into the wage scale, which will vary by job level and reach $3.45 per hour for those at the highest pay scale, said Balzarini.

Bilingual pay for fluent speakers will increase from $1.15 per hour to $1.50 per hour. Employees must take a test to qualify for fluency pay or basic skill pay which remains at $1.15 per hour, said Balzarini.

Extra-help employees who are intended to work in temporary or seasonal capacities, including election poll workers, also received a boost in benefits through the new contract.

As the county grapples with high vacancy and turnover, many departments have turned to extra-help employees, Balzarini said.

“A lot of departments, they used these folks year round as basically a replacement for an employee,” he said. “They don’t get the benefits normal employees do.”

The new contract raises the cap on sick leave to 96 hours and increases the rate at which those employees accrue sick leave to match permanent employees, Balzarini said.

The county has also agreed to increase its contribution towards healthcare premiums by up to 5% in the second and third years if costs rise, Blunt said.

Negotiators for the union and county plan to come back to the table early next year to discuss pension plans, which will remain unchanged until then.

For many employees strained by the pressures of the county’s high vacancy rate and turnover, the contract is a step toward resolving the county’s hiring and retention woes.

However, employees say the contract alone will not resolve the county’s retention issues and high workload which have fueled burnout and impacted key government services, ranging from social work to property tax assessments.

“Turnover is expensive, having a lack of employees willing to stick it out is expensive,” Blunt said. “It’s no good to be trained by someone who was just trained a few months ago.”

Labor negotiators had requested longevity pay to support longtime employees. It is a request the union has made during the last four negotiating terms, and one the county has rejected every time, Blunt said.

“When we started this process the county said they were interested in two things: recruitment and retention,” said Balzarini. “They failed to address retention at all and longevity seems like a more obvious answer to that.”

The county’s recently launched hiring bonus program has renewed frustration among employees longer-term employees. On April 18 the Board of Supervisors approved hiring bonuses ranging from $10,000 to $25,000, paid over three installments.

The move came over the opposition of some employees, who argued it would not help current employees stay or relieve turnover because people would leave after receiving the bonus.

“Just because you’re able to recruit someone with an extra $25,000 doesn’t mean it’s someone you want,” Blunt said. “It just means it’s someone who needs $25,000. It’s just a carrot on a stick to get a butt in a seat.”

Coursey said he finds the criticism about the program “a little frustrating” because it is a tool to help ease workloads and boost retention.

He added the raises in the new contract reflect the county’s understanding that competitive wages also help with retention and recruitment.

“I think that it reflects the reality of where we are in the economy but also the value that we put on our employees.

Blunt said the program has “soured the mood” among employees despite the new contract.

“It’s really disappointing because again how you should recruit people are fair wages and making sure that is maintained,” Blunt said.

Editor’s Note: This story has been revised to clarify the proposed changes to county contributions to medical benefits under the tentative SEIU agreement.

You can reach Staff Writer Emma Murphy at 707-521-5228 or emma.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MurphReports.