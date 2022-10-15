Greg Sarris still remembers the first time he wandered into the Cardoza family’s barn at Tolay Lake and saw, along with the farm tools and bounty of pumpkins, the vast collection of Indigenous charmstones recovered from the dry lake bed east of Petaluma.

“I was overwhelmed,” Sarris, chairman of the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, said by phone from Los Angeles, where he had delivered a lecture sponsored by the UCLA School of Law and timed to coincide with Indigenous Peoples Day.

The title of the lecture was “Tribal Leadership and the Future of Indian Country,” and Sarris’ expertise on the subject is more than academic. His tribe, which includes members of Coast Miwok and Southern Pomo ancestry, is asserting a growing agency in local land use.

The latest step came Oct. 4, when Sonoma County and the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria announced a 20-year co-management agreement at Tolay Lake Regional Park, the largest of the county’s parks at just under 3,500 acres.

“It’s very unique. And I think it’s very appropriate considering the cultural significance of that property,” said Sonoma County Supervisor David Rabbitt, whose district includes Tolay Lake. “The tribe should be the ones telling that story.”

County representatives frame this as the first such agreement in California between a local government entity and a federally recognized tribe.

“Unlike the contracts we’re used to, this is almost like an international agreement,” Rabbitt said. “It’s a different level.”

The Tolay Lake area is invested with rich precolonial meaning, Sarris said.

“It was important for so, so many people,” he explained. “It was close to the center of Coast Miwok territory. The village of Alaguali was right below there. And it was a gathering place. So for us, it contained thousands of years of history in the bottom of that lake.”

And then there were the charmstones, small, rounded oblong stones that many Indigenous tribes fashioned for use in healing ceremonies. Tolay was Sonoma County’s largest freshwater lake until a farmer drained it by dynamiting one end of the depression. The drainage exposed many charmstones, and more turned up every time the land was plowed or holes were dug — “thousands upon thousands,” according to Sarris.

“Most of those charmstones were used in healing ceremonies to take out disease,” Sarris said. “Once they were used, they’d throw them in the water to drown them along with the disease. We like to say this was our Stanford Medical Center.”

The Cardozas and local officials have, at times, offered to return charmstones to local tribes. “The irony is we didn’t necessarily want them, because we believe they are full of disease,” Sarris said. “Our belief is, leave them where they are.”

For the next 20 years, at least, the Graton Rancheria will have a more defined and hands-on role in making those sorts of decisions.

The agreement calls for comanagement of “park administration, services, policy development, visitor access and use, training, permit issuance, maintenance, and coordination with employees, volunteers, and independent agencies and organizations, and related activities.”

It also makes the tribe a partner in planning the development and infrastructure of Tolay Lake, including budgeting and public outreach.

“What’s most important, this is a 50-50 agreement,” Sarris said. “Whatever happens in terms of use of the park and restoration of the aboriginal landscape will be decided on equal terms with the county. That’s key.”

Potential conflicts exist. One could involve cattle grazing, a “historic” and ongoing use of the property but one that American Indian tribes often consider an invasive European introduction. If the two parties can’t resolve a dispute through regular meetings, the county’s proclamation says, it “shall be elevated to the Tribal Council Chair and the Board of Supervisors Chair.”

This agreement helps the tribe advance environmental stewardship, which Sarris called one of the tribe’s two basic missions, along with justice for native peoples.

“It allows us to work with the county and other groups to restore much of the landscape that has been damaged,” Sarris said. “For example, the oaks haven’t really been taken care of since European contact. Now we can look at how to work together to rake under oaks, burn under oaks and prevent worms from going back into the trees.”

That native ecological maintenance is likely to involve prescribed burns. In fact, if weather conditions permit, one of those may happen at Tolay Lake this fall, said Regional Parks Director Bert Whitaker.