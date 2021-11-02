Sonoma County grocers: Plan ahead to avoid possible turkey shortage this Thanksgiving

With a worker shortage causing production delays at poultry and meat plants across the country, a major poultry producer has warned that smaller-size turkeys may be difficult to find for the Thanksgiving table this year.

If that prediction materializes, it would be a repeat of what happened last Thanksgiving, when some downsized their gatherings during COVID-19 and, at the last minute, tried to downsize the iconic holiday bird, too.

“Last year was really unpredictable for us … because the question was, ‘What does Thanksgiving even look like if folks can’t get together?’” said Heidi Diestel, a fourth-generation family farmer for Sonora-based Diestel Family Ranch. “We saw the demand and the strain on the smaller turkeys, 16 pounds and under, and we had a lot of larger turkeys left over.”

Butterball conducted a survey this fall that indicated that scenario will probably continue this Thanksgiving, with ongoing concerns about COVID-19 and the delta variant.

A spokesperson for the National Turkey Federation, however, gave assurances that there’s no need to panic: There will be enough turkey to go around as long as consumers get ahead of the game and remain flexible.

“The turkey industry is working every day to mitigate any lingering effects of the pandemic on the supply chain,” said Beth Breeding, vice president of communications and marketing for the federation, which advocates for turkey farmers. “If families prefer a fresh turkey, a specific-size turkey or a particular turkey cut, we recommend planning ahead with your local retailer to ensure you are able to get exactly the holiday turkey you want.”

At Oliver’s Markets, Meat Department Coordinator Todd Davis reported that last Thanksgiving he sold out of the smaller, 18-pound-and-under turkeys. Despite worries about smaller gatherings this year, he increased his purchase orders for the Diestel and Diestel-owned Willie Bird turkeys and is not worried about running out of smaller birds.

“I did not adjust my smaller-bird inventory this year,” he said. “I think people will be going back to more traditional, larger gatherings. I feel really confident that’s what’s going to happen.”

Fresh or frozen

For the four Oliver’s markets in Cotati, Santa Rosa and Windsor, Davis ordered about 4,000 fresh turkeys from Diestel back in April. Roughly 80% are Diestel and 20% are Willie Bird turkeys. Oliver’s, known for its emphasis on local products, buys a limited number of national-brand frozen turkeys for clients who do employee giveaways, because they are cheaper, he said.

Davis predicted the frozen-turkey business will suffer shortages again this year, because, like beef and pork, the supply of commodity poultry has suffered from a combination of pandemic buying, the loss of plants throughout the country and lower production.

“It’s supply and demand,” Davis said. “Because production was down, a lot of suppliers were pulling inventory out of their freezers to fill orders for their wholesalers. … Typically, they try to get ahead of that and keep them in their freezer to keep their costs down.”

If you want a fresh bird that is 16 pounds or smaller, both Davis and Diestel recommend reserving a bird in early November, when local grocery stores start taking orders.

“I think demand is going to be fairly strong this year, so you want to make sure to lock up a size ,” Davis said

“This year, in particular, planning ahead is always going to be a good thing,” Diestel said. “Some of the really large producers have stated that they didn’t have labor and they are only going to have a specific amount of frozen birds.”

But if consumers stay flexible, she said, there won’t be a noticeable restriction on the supply of frozen birds. And it’s always an option to buy a smaller, frozen bird early and stick it in your freezer, if you have the room.

Smaller gatherings

Despite the possibility of smaller gatherings this Thanksgiving, Diestel Family Ranch has not increased the number of smaller turkeys it is raising to sell fresh.

“It’s unpredictable, and there’s no point in predicting,” Diestel said. “These birds grow for close to six months before they even see the grocery store, so that’s a long time and a lot can change. … Slow and steady is where we’re at.”

Like other businesses, turkey producers and retailers had to be light on their feet last holiday season. Once they recognized where customer demand was going, they were able to pivot to try to fill that niche.

For Diestel, that meant providing more consumer-friendly products like bone-in turkey breasts and boneless roasts for smaller gatherings. They also offered a brined and seasoned turkey roast that came in a bag that Thanksgiving cooks could simply put in the oven.