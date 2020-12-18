Sonoma County had the highest voter turnout in the state

Nine of ten registered voters cast ballots in two northern California counties, making them the state’s highest turnout counties in the November 2020 election.

Sonoma County had the highest turnout at an impressive 90.49% of registered voters.

Neighboring Marin county shared the same stratosphere at 90.25%, according to statistics from the Secretary of State’s office.

The statewide average? 81%.

While Northern California claims the record turnout among California’s 58 counties, a CalMatters analysis of the state’s 12 most populated counties revealed a precinct in Sun City Palm Desert, a retirement community in Southern California, that boasts a voter turnout of about 96%.

Sonoma County has plenty of residents but it’s not in the top 12, so we checked with Sonoma County elections officials to find the highest turnout precinct that had at least 1,000 voters. Precinct 1111, with 1,097 registered voters, achieved a whopping 96.72% turnout.

Nearby, a precinct in the Oakmont area of Santa Rosa with 2,210 registered voters came in a close second at 96.33% turnout.

Like much of the greater Bay Area, precinct 1111 voted for President-elect Joe Biden in a big way: 71% Biden to 27% President Donald Trump, with other candidates getting the remainder.

Precinct 1111 - Santa Rosa - Turnout - 96.72%

The precinct is in the hilly Rincon Valley area of northeast Santa Rosa. Santa Rosa City Council Member Victoria Fleming’s district includes the precinct. It escaped the Tubbs Fire devastation, but wildfire worries remain top of mind for residents, Fleming said.

“I used to live across from that precinct,” she said. “It is a heavily forested place where you can live in nature and walk to amenities. It’s really an idyllic place to live. It’s almost entirely covered in tree canopy. There are peacocks, American woodpecker, foxes. Nature really abounds up there. It’s really gorgeous.”

The area has older, educated residents engaged in civic affairs, which might explain the high turnout, she said.

Areas of higher voter turnout tend to be higher income, more educated and less ethnically diverse, and that appears to be the case for the precinct.

According to census data, household income in an area that includes the western part of the precinct is about $129,000 a year, and only four percent of the population lives below the poverty line.

About 59 percent of residents have a bachelor’s degree or higher, and the median home value is $786,000.

But some homes sell for more than $1 million.“The higher up in the hills you go, it gets more expensive,” Fleming said.

The western part of the precinct is 81% white, and the median age is 55. But the eastern part of the precinct falls in a census tract that is younger and more middle class. The median age is 44, and household income is about $57,000.

About 39% of the population has a bachelor’s degree or higher, and the median home value is about $434,000.

About 13% of residents in the eastern census tract live below the poverty line. It is 66% white.

Active seniors are active voters

The retirement community of Sun City Palm Desert in Riverside County already has the distinction of being a high profile retirement community for active seniors in sunny Southern California, and now there’s proof that voting is part of the milieu. It had a turnout of 95.94%. Precinct data shows 5,697 out of 5,938 people voted.

The area was pretty split during the election. About 53% of votes cast in the presidential race went for Biden, while about 47% went for Trump.

Turnout was also high in 2016 — about 92.2%.

This makes Sun City Palm Desert a contender for the highest turnout community in the 12 highest population counties in California.

But there are caveats. In analyzing the 12 counties, CalMatters placed precincts within census tracts to find the tract with the highest turnout of 1,000 residents or more. A different analysis based strictly on precincts, for instance, might produce a different result — but there’s no question Sun City Palm Desert residents turned out in droves.

Tract 514 (Sun City Palm Desert) - Turnout - 95.94%

Riverside County Supervisor Manuel Perez’s district includes Sun City Palm Desert, located north of Interstate 10 between Palm Desert and Indio.

“It’s a beautiful city, rich in education, knowledge and experience,” Perez said. “A lot of folks are retired and moved from elsewhere, even from Canada.”

A year ago, Perez held a forum at Sun City about the future of the Salton Sea.