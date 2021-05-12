Sonoma County health officials report two more COVID-19 deaths

Sonoma County public health officials reported Wednesday that two more residents died of complications of the coronavirus, bringing the total to 314 deaths related to the pandemic that began here in March 2020.

The two fatalities both occurred in April, a month when four people died from the virus. Reporting of the latest deaths was delayed because the people died at their homes and were handled by the county coroner’s office, health officials said.

A man over 64 died on April 22 and a woman over 64 died died on April 23, officials said, declining to provide further details about how, when and where they contracted the infectious disease. The two deaths are the first county officials have reported in three weeks.

Virus-related fatalities in the county have declined dramatically since the winter surge of coronavirus cases, when 53, 68 and 26 fatalities were reported in December, January and February, respectively. In March, pandemic-related deaths had fallen to six people.

County health officials said the ongoing vaccination push is largely responsible for the steep decline in COVID-19 deaths.

