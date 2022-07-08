Sonoma County hits grim pandemic milestone with 500 COVID-19 deaths

Sonoma County reached a grim milestone as officials on Friday reported three new COVID-19 fatalities, bringing the toll to 500 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic 27 months ago.

Even as fatalities have become less frequent, health officials on Friday said three county residents had recently succumbed to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2.

The deaths involved a man between 85 and 95 living in a skilled nursing facility who died June 23. He was fully vaccinated and boosted; a woman between 60 and 70 who was not vaccinated and died June 23 after being hospitalized; and a fully vaccinated and boosted woman between 85 and 95 who lived in a residential care home and died July 1.

All three had underlying health conditions, a common thread among COVID-19’s victims. Health officials said that although the campaign against COVID-19 has saved many lives, some local residents continue to be vulnerable, including seniors, people with significant health issues and those with compromised immune systems.

“Unfortunately, COVID has still taken its toll on many individuals and many families. Our hearts go out to these families,” said Tina Rivera, director of Sonoma County health services.

“Getting vaccinated is still the most important thing you can do to protect yourselves, your families and your community,” she said, adding that the vaccine is free, safe, effective and widely available for anyone 6 months and older.

Supervisor James Gore, chair of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, said the deaths are a reminder that the pandemic is not over and is still a real danger for some residents.

“Every loss of life during this pandemic is tragic,” Gore said. “This is a reminder that COVID is still in our community, still causing great pain for victims’ loved ones, and still should be taken seriously.”

The deaths come amid a steady surge of new cases that has barely let up since mid-May. But unlike previous COVID-19 surges, there hasn’t been a proportional spike in hospitalizations or deaths.

COVID-19 fatalities officially reported by the county often lag the actual date of death by several days or even weeks.

The latest surge led to four deaths in May, five in June and one so far in July. Last summer, the surge caused by the delta variant claimed 17 deaths in July, 38 in August and 26 in September.

Infectious disease experts are not sure if the current surge will taper off through the summer or lead to another big spike driven by a more transmissible variant.

Even with the newly reported fatalities, Sonoma County’s mortality rate is far below the state and national rates. Sonoma County’s rate is roughly 100 deaths per 100,000 residents, compared to California’s rate of 234 deaths per 100,000 and the U.S. rate of 309 deaths per 100,000.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.