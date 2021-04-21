Sonoma County hits vaccine milestones with 400,000 doses administered

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here .

Track coronavirus cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here .

For information about how to schedule a vaccine in Sonoma County, go here .

Despite operational setbacks and longstanding supply shortages, Sonoma County is hitting some major vaccination milestones this week. As of Monday, county residents have received more than 400,000 doses of the three authorized coronavirus vaccines, a round number that means 60% of the eligible population has now been immunized against the most devastating virus to hit the globe in more than a century.

Sometime this week, the number of vaccinations administered in Sonoma County is expected to surpass the total number of eligible residents, estimated at 411,096. The state of California opened eligibility to everyone 16 and older last week.

“This vaccination milestone is further evidence of how committed our entire community is to winning the battle against COVID-19,” Lynda Hopkins, chair of the Board of Supervisors, said in a statement. “In addition to being grateful for the truly remarkable partnerships with our local health care providers that are making this effort possible, we also want to applaud everyone who has been vaccinated or who has scheduled an appointment.”

As of Monday, more than 165,000 county residents had been fully vaccinated with two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson. Among those 75 and older, the rate of full vaccination is 74%.

Still, appointments for COVID vaccinations remain difficult to secure, especially for those without internet access and experience.

“Making an appointment will remain challenging for a while with the expanded vaccination eligibility and continued limited vaccine supply, so patience will be needed,” said Dr. Sundari Mase, the county health officer.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has called for California to move past the Blueprint for a Safer Economy and fully reopen by June 15, assuming hospitalizations remain low and state residents continue to get vaccinated.

Check back for updates to this story.

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post.