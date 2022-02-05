Sonoma County homeless shelters mostly contain COVID-19 outbreaks, resume intakes

Sonoma County’s largest homeless shelters have mostly contained COVID-19 outbreaks at their facilities and have begun accepting new residents, or are preparing to do so soon, after pausing intakes to prevent the spread of the virus, shelter operators said.

Amid a heavy local surge of infections fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant, outbreaks last month hit at least six emergency shelters accounting for over half of the roughly 900 beds normally available in the county.

The COTS Mary Isaak Center Emergency Shelter in Petaluma resumed intakes on Monday after two consecutive weeks of no positive tests among residents, according to Shelter Services Manager Robin Phoenix.

In total, about 20 of 56 residents were infected. Two were hospitalized, both of whom have been released from care, Phoenix said.

While omicron is less virulent than other strains of the virus, it remains a significant threat to many homeless people, who often have underlying health conditions that make them more vulnerable to serious illness. That risk is even higher for those who are unvaccinated.

“The majority of (COTS) residents were vaccinated,” Phoenix said, adding the shelter continues to offer vaccines.

COTS, like other local group shelters, also significantly reduced its bed capacity to allow for better social distancing.

At Samuel Jones Hall in Santa Rosa, the largest shelter in the county, and site of a large outbreak last year, 43 of 125 residents tested positive, according to Jennielynn Holmes, head of homelessness programs at Catholic Charities of Santa Rosa, which runs the shelter.

Holmes said 28 of 110 residents at the nonprofit’s Family Support Center were also infected.

All residents who returned positive tests at the shelters have completed their isolation periods. No one was hospitalized, Holmes said.

The nonprofit aims to resume intakes at both shelters early next week if its latest round of tests comes back entirely negative.

Meanwhile, 44 of the over 120 residents who have stayed at the Redwood Gospel Mission’s three currently open shelters have tested positive, said Chris Keys, the shelters’ director. None were been hospitalized.

After opening a temporary isolation site for those testing positive last month, Redwood Gospel Mission began taking in new residents. Six people were isolating at the site this past week.

“(The outbreak) does feel like it's coming to a close,” Keys said.

