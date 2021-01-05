Sonoma County hospitalizations of coronavirus patients hit pandemic high

Hospitalized coronavirus patients have hit a pandemic high in Sonoma County, but local hospital, public health and emergency medical officials said Monday the patient surge remains “manageable” at area medical centers.

While some county hospitals have scaled back elective surgeries, officials said none have canceled all procedures to make way for coronavirus patients.

“We have not had ... the panic button pushed yet,” said Bryan Cleaver, emergency medical services administrator for Coastal Valleys Emergency Medical Services Agency serving Sonoma and Mendocino counties.

“We’re still not seeing evidence of a Southern California-equivalent (hospital) overrun, where we’ve reached or exceeded (patient) capacity and we have no further capacity.”

However, Carly Sullivan, who coordinates advance life support services for the regional EMS agency, said there has been an “uptick” in requests from local hospitals for additional health care staffing.

County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said she’s concerned about the growing number of hospitalizations and encouraged residents to continue to stay home, as much as possible, and adhere to public health safety rules when out in public.

Cleaver, Sullivan and Mase spoke during the county public health division’s first press briefing of the year, about the ongoing response to the highly contagious virus that has infected over 20,000 residents countywide.

On Monday, public health officials reported there were 98 people hospitalized in Sonoma County with COVID-19. That’s the county’s highest number of virus-related hospitalizations since the pandemic started last March, and far more than the 60 sick residents getting hospital treatment for the virus during the initial surge last summer.

Also, Monday the county reported 629 new virus cases, the most infections reported in a single day during the pandemic.

Half of the county’s hospitalized virus patients are being treated at the county’s largest medical center, Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, said Dr. Chad Krilich, chief medical officer for Providence St. Joseph Health, which runs Memorial and Petaluma Valley hospitals.

Krilich said 48 of Memorial’s about 220 patients are suffering from COVID-19, and 11 of those people are seriously ill from the virus and getting treatment in the hospital’s intensive-care unit.

Comparatively, in October and November, the average daily number of coronavirus patients at Memorial was between eight and 10. In December, the daily average doubled to 21.

“Our numbers are definitely higher than what they have been, even back in August,” during the earlier roughest stretch of the pandemic when the hospital’s daily average of virus patients was 14, Krilich said.

Although area hospitals aren’t being overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients as they are in Los Angeles, there’s growing concern among local public health officials of a repeat of what occurred here last summer when virus outbreaks at county senior care homes — skilled nursing and assisted living centers and residential care homes — drove up numbers of those hospitalized with the virus and residents who died from complications of the respiratory disease.

County public health data shows there’s been an influx of new COVID-19 cases among residents and staff at senior care homes, with 152 fresh infections driven by outbreaks in a few large sites between Dec. 18 and 31. However, officials said the growth rate of new cases at senior care sites is not as big as the spike of infections second half of December. Over the past two weeks, there were an average of 232 cases reported each day in the county, almost four times the daily average at the start of November, according to state data.

In the past two weeks, there were 8 deaths among residents at senior care homes, but the fatality rate of 15.4% among those elderly residents who were infected has been trending downward since the beginning of November when it was 17.8%, said Jenny Mercado, a county epidemiologist.

Since the pandemic started, about 730 staff and 829 residents at senior care sites contracted the virus. Of the total 1,559 cases, 868 occurred at one of about 20 skilled nursing homes, and there were 691 infections at more than 177 residential care facilities. At least 127 senior care home residents have died from the virus, roughly two-thirds of the county’s 196 fatalities related to COVID-19.

One recent outbreak among the county’s most vulnerable residents has occurred at Santa Rosa Post Acute skilled nursing center, where there are now 35 residents and 20 staff members who have tested positive for the virus. Dan Kramer, a spokesman for the center, said the outbreak started on Dec. 12 with two cases, peaked at 63 residents and 24 staff, before retreating to the current numbers.

“Our front-line healthcare heroes are literally working around the clock to provide critical services to residents and patients in an exceedingly difficult environment — potentially jeopardizing their own health while caring for their patients,” Kramer said.

Mase reminded county residents “we began 2021 still in the darkest days of the pandemic,” but the mid-December arrival and ongoing distribution of virus vaccinations give the community a tool to eventually wrest control of viral transmission.

As of Dec. 31, at least 6,004 people in Sonoma County have received the first of two required doses of vaccine. Of those residents, 4,193 received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, while 1,811 received the Moderna vaccine.

Krilich said about 2,050 staff at Petaluma Valley and Memorial hospitals have been vaccinated.

While county hospitals continue to effectively balance treating people infected by COVID-19 and patients with other illnesses, Krilich said that could change if local residents let their guard down.

“We know that we see less spread when there are people in the community doing things right,” he said, referring to social distancing, handwashing and masking in public. “Everybody’s part in mitigating us from having the Southern California experience is doing those things.”

