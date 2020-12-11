Sonoma County issues stay-home order to slow spread of coronavirus

Fish said nurses are worried long work days will become longer.

“The reality is that the hospitals are already at capacity,” Fish said. “I’ve talked to nurses across hospital systems, and they are saying staffing is already tight and hard to find right now.”

Supervisor David Rabbitt said he believes Mase was making an essential yet imperfect choice at an especially difficult time of year for businesses to lose customers.

But his inclination to support her was reinforced by hearing from Mase that officials at two out of the county’s three major hospitals had told Mase they were concerned about what this upward trend would mean for their ability to care for the very sick.

“The last thing we want to do is have hospitals in this county have patients in the hallways and not being able to care for them, no matter what their illness, be it a stroke, a heart attack, COVID or anything in between,” Rabbitt said.

Just as there’s expected to be a new wave of viral devastation, so will there likely be a wave of new business closures, said Peter Rumble, the CEO of the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber. The chamber has lost 104 member businesses, either due to their closing or financial hardship, he said.

Hotels that now face the prospect of not being able to house tourists and restaurants that can no longer seat diners outdoors are among those expected to take the brunt of the impact, he said.

“This is going to be something that clearly pushes more restaurants out of business,” he said.

Rumble said he understood the need to impose restrictions to avoid overwhelming hospitals. He also emphasized the mental health effects and financial hardship of suffering a business failure or losing a job — something he and others in the business community have been trying to make clear since March.

“We’re trying to convey the fact that this isn’t an abstract conversation, this is people’s lives,” Rumble said, “and that the impact of the virus is well beyond infection rates alone, that it extends to mental health, that it extends to the well-being of our children and people who are on unemployment rolls … This is a critical point that we’ve been trying to make since March that is frustratingly and irresponsibly absent from the conversation.”

Some of the new rules, such as 20% capacity limits for retailers, may impact businesses but are far better than outright prohibitions, Rumble said.

“It definitely makes it a little less convenient to shop, but it’s still possible,” he said.

The county’s decision was not unexpected by those in the hospitality industry, which has suffered over the past nine months between shelter-in-place orders and social distancing protocols.

Husband and wife Marco and Karin Diana, who own Ca’Bianca Italian restaurant in downtown Santa Rosa, said the outdoor dining allowance, on top of a federal Paycheck Protection Program loan, has helped float them and their 18-member staff during the pandemic. Despite notable financial losses expected due to the new health order, they are trying to remain optimistic that their sacrifices will speed the return to normal business for their restaurant of 25 years. But they also want the federal government to step up with another round of assistance for their industry.

“First of all, it’s a health issue and health emergency, and if that is going to give us some positives in the future, I’d rather suffer now and help contribute to things getting better sooner,” said Marco Diana. “At the same time … the county and the state are very expensive, so the financial aspect goes together with the health factor and is a serious issue for people who pay expensive rent. So we need help from the top, and especially in this business.”

“We’re just hoping it’s for a limited time, and actually makes everything better, with vaccinations coming,” Karin Diana said.

The already battered hotel sector will experience another setback, as the order allows only for essential travel. The local industry has seen occupancy rates lower than last year. At the Gables Wine Country Inn, a boutique inn located in Santa Rosa, business had been off from 65% to 75% through this summer and fall, said co-owner Larry Willis.

“Normally, mid-November into December is pretty darn slow anyway. But this year has been exceptionally slow and probably down 95%,” Willis said.

The Gables Inn isn’t expecting any guests through the rest of the year, though one potential customer called from out of state for a possible visit. Willis mentioned that the party would have a 14-day self-quarantine after arriving, a requirement which he thought would dissuade them from coming.

The inn received a federal PPP loan that helped and the business should be able to make it through next year when the industry is expected to rebound by the third quarter. But he worries for others who may not have sufficient financial resources.

“It kind of cascades if you have a local business that goes under,” Willis said.

Gorin said the board has asked staff to present all options for how the county can help people withstand the challenges of the stay-home restrictions as COVID-19 infections rise, reaching their highest point since the pandemic began.

The county is now detecting nearly 25 cases per 100,000 residents daily, with a 14-day average of 343 cases per 100,000 residents. In addition, the county’s positivity rate is now up to 6.6 percent, and hospitalizations are now close to being the highest that they have ever been, Mase said.

Mase said the most alarming trends became clear over the last week.

They include data showing cases are on the rise among the elderly, who are the most vulnerable to the disease. Of the 162 people who have died, 143 were 65 or older.

With more people getting infected, people are more likely to know someone who has contracted the disease. Mase said she hopes that helps people understand the real threat to the well-being of the community.

While recognizing the pain another wave of shutdowns would cause Sonoma County residents, Gorin expressed optimism for the months ahead.

“We’re reeling from the economic impacts of what we’ve experienced throughout the year,” Gorin said. ”But I would say that with the vaccines being delivered next week and throughout the spring that will be the light at the end of our very dark tunnel.”

