A Sonoma County jail inmate escaped Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

John Avilla III, 39, of Petaluma, fled about 8:40 a.m. from the loading dock of the jail, according to a news release from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Local authorities are searching the area around the jail at 2777 Ventura Avenue in northeast Santa Rosa.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.petaluma360.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.7244896&lat=38.4672812&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Avilla was described by authorities as a 210-pound white male adult who is 5 foot, 7 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt over a blue T-shirt and white pants over blue shorts.

Avilla has been in custody since Nov. 14, 2022, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office encouraged anyone who sees a man with Avilla’s description to call 911.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.