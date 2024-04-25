Sonoma County Sheriff Eddie Engram on Wednesday touted the strides his department has made in reducing the number of job vacancies that have plagued his office in recent years, resulting in huge overtime workloads and staff burnout.

Engram said vacancies among jail deputies, whose positions are among the county’s hardest to fill — are down to 13 or 14. Last August, 47 of the budgeted 180 full-time correctional deputy positions were vacant.

“We are projected to be at zero sometime in the summer,” Engram told the Board of Supervisors of the vacancy rate among jail deputies. “We actually have 27 correctional deputies graduating from the academy later this week.”

Engram’s staffing update came on the third and final day of this week’s county budget workshops before the board.

Like many other county department heads, Engram showcased ongoing initiatives to recruit more staff as the county seeks to move past its worst staffing deficit in years.

In January, The Press Democrat published its investigative series on the county staffing crisis, shedding light on how job vacancies were hampering services for local residents and causing wide burnout among workers.

In a snapshot of county staffing last August, 13% of jobs were vacant. That was the highest staffing deficit for that period in at least four years — and likely since the Great Recession a decade and a half ago, county officials said.

The investigation found that gaping staffing holes in key departments, including the Sheriff’s Office, Health Services and Human Services, were the main drivers of overall county vacancy rates. In some department, key positions had vacancy rates of up to 40%.

Call for more staff

Many department heads used this week’s budget workshops to stress the need for additional staff as workloads mount.

Deva Proto, the county’s clerk-recorder-assessor-registrar of voters, Vanessa Fuchs, the county’s chief probation officer and Brian Morris, the county’s public defender, were among the department leaders that submitted staffing requests they described as critical.

Come formal budget hearings in June the board will have to balance $54.5 million in budget requests with limited funds available for new programs and services. That figure includes an $8.5 million request from the Board of Supervisors and $46 million from county departments.

Some of those funds would cover 82.5 additional full time positions, according to county documents.

This year’s department budget requests have driven up the total compared to last year, when $36.4 million in requests were made, with $12.7 million coming from the board and $23.7 million coming from departments.

Overall, the county’s budget is set to be about $2.4 billion, covering roughly 4,400 employees, the largest single workforce in the North Bay.

On Monday, Janell Crane, the county’s human resources director, reported that the overall vacancy rate has been lowered to 10.5%. That’s down from 11.6% in February and closer to the roughly 9% County Administrator Christina Rivera has set as a target this year.

“Since where we were last year, we’ve hired 134 new individuals to fill those allocations just in the last three months,” Crane said, referring to her last staffing update before the supervisors in February.

Crane pointed to successful recruitment efforts at the Sheriff’s Office as an example.

“The Sheriff’s Office has a 9.5% vacancy rate for correctional deputies, which is a huge improvement,” she said.

Last August, the vacancy rate among correctional deputies was a staggering 26%.

On Wednesday, Engram credited an aggressive recruitment campaign that includes: an online “media blitz,” $25,000 hiring bonuses and a more efficient vetting process. He said his office has also combined the testing process for both jail and patrol deputy applicants, which has resulted in a larger pool of potential jail deputy candidates.

At the county’s Department of Health Services, the overall vacancy rate has been reduced to 18.76%, officials said Wednesday. That’s down from 21.5% last August.

The department currently has roughly 721 full-time positions, with 135.3 vacant positions.

Health Services Director Tina Rivera said that since last June, her department has hired employees to fill 91 positions, including 19 behavioral health clinicians. That post, among the most strained across the county workforce, now has a vacancy rate of 32%, Rivera said in an email.

Last summer, the vacancy rate among behavioral health clinicians, who provide key mental health and substance abuse services to low-income and vulnerable residents, was roughly 40%. But the department continues to struggle with hiring, especially in its behavioral health division.

“The vacancy rate contributes to some of the lower morale, because people are asked to do so much with not enough, caseloads are tremendously high, especially in behavioral health,“ Wendy Sanders, assistant director of health services, said Tuesday during the budget workshop.

Human Services Director Angela Struckmann, whose department is the largest countywide, with just over 1,000 employees, said this week her department’s vacancy will drop down to 6% by June. That’s down from 12.4% last summer.

Struckmann told county supervisors on Tuesday that the department is finalizing the hiring of large groups of employees, including 30 new eligibility specialists at the end of this month. Last fall, the agency hired 33 eligibility specialists, who are charged with helping people enroll in public assistance programs.

At the Sheriff’s Office, new hires among jail deputies have helped put a dent in the number of mandatory overtime hours expected of them each month.

Between September and November last year, correctional deputy overtime reached 92 hours per employee per month, the highest it’s been in nearly a decade, according to county figures.

Both Engram and the union that represents jail deputies agree the heavy overtime in a high-stress environment is unsustainable, fueling breakdown in deputies’ bodies and personal lives.

On Wednesday, Engram said the jail division has been able to reduce overtime to about 50 hours a month. A contract with Solano County called for it to take about 56 local inmates in its jail, which also has contributed to fewer overtime hours.

Engram said that once the 27 new jail deputies are brought “online” — the latest class graduates Friday — the Sonoma County Jail will once again be able bring those inmates “back into the fold.”

Staff Writer Emma Murphy contributed to this story. You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.