Sonoma County judge denies Charles Blount request to dismiss sentence enhancing charge

Two days before former Sheriff’s Deputy Charles Blount heads to trial, accused of causing the 2019 death of a Bloomfield man in his custody, a judge OK’d a prosecution request to keep a great bodily injury sentencing enhancement included in Blount’s charges.

Appearing Wednesday before Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Robert LaForge, Blount’s attorneys said the sentencing enhancement included in their client’s involuntary manslaughter indictment was missing a relevant penal code reference. Calling it “key information” they urged LaForge to dismiss it.

Prosecutors countered that a clerical error had been made and that grand jurors who indicted Blount intended the enhancement from the beginning.

Unfazed, LaForge denied the defense’s request and said the prosecution’s “evidence was sufficient” to keep the enhancement in place.

Blount, who is also charged with assault by a peace officer, is the first Sonoma County law enforcement officer to stand trial on charges related to an on-duty killing.

A great bodily injury enhancement can be tacked onto a more serious offense in instances where a person is accused of causing significant injury to someone during the commission of a felony.

If LaForge had sided with the defense and struck the enhancement from Blount’s charges that would have knocked three years off the judge’s sentence, should the former deputy be convicted in the killing of David Ward.

Ward, 52, died Nov. 27, 2019 during an early morning traffic stop.

Deputies attempted to pull over his Honda Civic after he had reported it stolen, unaware that Ward had recovered the car and was behind the wheel, according to authorities.

Following a brief pursuit through west county, Ward stopped near his home in Bloomfield, but refused deputies’ orders to get out of the vehicle.

Video from deputies’ body-worn cameras shows Blount reached through the driver’s side window, wrapped his arm around Ward’s neck in a now-banned neck hold, and bashed his head into the door frame multiple times.

Another deputy, Jason Little, shot Ward with a stun gun through the driver’s side window.

Ward, who relatives said suffered from poor physical and mental health and used a wheelchair, fell unconscious while handcuffed on the ground outside the car. He stopped breathing and died at the scene.

Wednesday’s proceedings in Courtroom 1 of the Hall of Justice in Santa Rosa took about 15 minutes.

Blount, 62, was present. He wore a mask and was dressed in a gray suit.

He sat with his similarly clad defense attorneys, Harry Stern and Andrew Ganz, across from the prosecutors, Deputy District Attorneys Robert Waner and Robert Rasp.

Blount spoke little except to confirm his previous not guilty plea. He is due back in court on Friday.

Following more legal motions that are scheduled to be heard through Monday, jury selection is set to begin Dec. 16. Testimony is expected to begin in early January.

While Blount’s attorneys did not detail their defense strategy, they have previously argued that Ward’s own actions before and during the traffic stop led to his death.

The Marin County Coroner ruled Ward’s death a homicide, concluding he died from cardiorespiratory collapse, blunt impact injuries, neck restraint and the use of a stun gun caused by a “physical confrontation with law enforcement.”

Blount quit the force during the internal investigation into his actions, before Sheriff Mark Essick could fire him. He was arrested and charged on suspicion of killing Ward in November 2020.

In April, Sonoma County settled a wrongful death lawsuit brought by Ward’s family for a record $3.8 million.

You can reach Staff Writer Emily Wilder at 707-521-5337 or emily.wilder@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @vv1lder.