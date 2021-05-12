Sonoma County kids ages 12-15 get first Pfizer COVID-19 shots

Jacob Gospe was struggling.

“It’s not my favorite thing,” he said of shots, and that was evident as his mother and a volunteer doctor coaxed him into getting his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine Thursday.

Gospe, 12, looked nervous the moment he sat down before the physician on the first day of widespread availability of vaccinations for the estimated 23,300 12- to 15-year-olds in Sonoma County. He fidgeted and wrung his hands.

“Sweetheart, look at me,” his mother, Ann, told him. But it simply wasn’t going well. The group running the vaccination clinic at Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Sonoma County Medical Association, substituted doctors. Kate Black is an anesthesiologist, but she had the calming manner of a pediatrician as she chatted with him.

Finally, Wendy Young, executive director of the medical association, showed the boy a picture of her dog on her phone. Riley, a 2-year-old Havenese, thus became a virtual emotional-support dog, distracting Gospe as Black put a dose of Pfizer into his upper arm. He didn’t even flinch.

“You’re so brave, you just did it,” Black said, as he was showered with applause.

Judging by the flow of young people through the fairgrounds’ Grace Pavilion, the move to make youths eligible for Pfizer vaccines is being warmly received. Perhaps half the individuals getting vaccinated at the site Thursday were kids.

They were there for much the same reason their parents and grandparents have preceded them in line: to gain a measure of defense against a globally lethal pandemic disease, and to use that immunity to mingle freely once again with friends and relatives.

Charlotte Dorn, 14, was feeling that as she and her mother, Cyndy, spent the 15-minute cooling-off period in the Grace Pavilion observation area. Cyndy Dorn’s parents live in Orange County, and the family hadn’t seen them in person for more than year when they finally visited during spring break. Dorn had been fully vaccinated at that point, but Charlotte had not.

“It wasn’t completely like, ‘Come here, let me hug you,’” Charlotte Dorn said. “I think I hugged them once, then sort of kept some distance.”

The next time will be different. Less guarded. Better.

Children never have been the highest-risk population during this pandemic. Infectious disease experts think they transmit the coronavirus less frequently, and they are much less likely to be hospitalized or die from it. But they aren’t entirely safe, either. Estimates of pediatric fatalities from COVID-19 in the U.S. fall between 300 and 600, which would place the virus among the top 10 causes of death for children since March 2020 when the contagion emerged here. Most experts believe that’s an undercount.

There’s another major factor in the drive to get adolescents vaccinated. It’s the possibility of fully reopening school campuses.

Most of the kids interviewed Thursday are currently enrolled in hybrid education programs, going to classrooms twice a week in small “pods” of students, and getting the rest of their instruction on the computer. For most, that’s a lot better than the near-total isolation of the first year of the pandemic. But it isn’t the campus life that has long been an elemental part of childhood.

Katelyn and Matthew Spear want that life back. Katelyn, 14, is a freshman at Casa Grande High School in Petaluma. Matthew, 12, is a sixth grader at Penngrove Elementary School. They have done well academically during these dark months, said their mother, Erica. But both yearn for more social interaction.

“I want to go to high school and have the normal high school experience,” Katelyn Spear said. “I want to go to dances and hang out with my friends.”

Matthew looked peaked as he sat in the waiting area. Miracle Huffman, a visiting nurse from Ohio, fanned him with papers and offered him water or a trip outside for fresh air, but the boy declined. Erica Spear said the main problem was that Matthew had skipped breakfast. It was about 1 p.m. at that point.

As his sister spoke to a reporter, Matthew Spear suddenly said aloud, “I just thought of it. I’ll be able to see my friends this summer.”

The final run-up to this pivotal juncture in the vaccination campaign began Monday when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the use of Pfizer inoculations for those age 12 to 15. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention formally recommended the vaccine for that age group Wednesday. The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup — the committee that has guided much of California’s coronavirus vaccine drive — did the same that night.

Pharmacy chain CVS had been the first major source of Pfizer shots for the younger age group Wednesday. By Thursday morning, there were multiple local sites to choose from on MyTurn.CA.gov, the state’s central vaccine portal. And next week looks flush with available appointments at sites like Kaiser Permanente, Sutter Health, Safeway, Lucky supermarket and county-supported clinics such as Sonoma Veterans Memorial Hall in Sonoma and the Santa Rosa Junior College campus in Petaluma.

At this point in the county’s ongoing vaccination push, the supply-and-demand equation has clearly improved.

Young, the county medical association director, said her clinic will probably begin shifting its hours at some point in the next week or so to accommodate the class schedules of these younger recipients. She plans to bring in service animals and to seek out pediatricians to administer shots, all in an effort to make things less anxious for the youngsters.

Jacob Gospe was fine by the time he got to his chair for observation after he got his first shot. He wasn’t even dreading his second vaccination appointment, scheduled for 28 days later. “I think it will be easier,” he said.

The Gospes started preparing to pack up and leave the pavilion. Next stop was Coldstone Creamery.

