Sonoma County launches vaccine standby list

Sonoma County has launched a standby list for coronavirus vaccination appointments.

Residents who register for the list will be notified when vaccination appointments at local clinics become available because of extra doses or unfilled appointments, said Matt Brown, a county spokesman. Individuals will be called in the order that they registered.

The calls may come from a blocked number, according to the list.

To register, visit https://form.jotform.com/211016242241134. You will be asked to provide your name, date of birth, address, contact information and preferred language. Insurance is not required to receive a vaccine.

All information shared is confidential, and residents will not be asked about their immigration status.

Although the list is an option available to residents, vaccine supply is no longer an issue and appointments are available, Brown said. Some clinics also have started to accept walk-ins.

About 36% of Sonoma County residents have yet to receive the vaccine, according to county data. About 19% of residents are partially vaccinated, while 45% are fully vaccinated.

For more information, visit socoemergency.org/emergency/novel-coronavirus/vaccine-information/clinics/.